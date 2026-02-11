New Delhi, February 11: The National Testing Agency is set to announce the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result on February 12, 2026, on its official websites - nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the results, NTA will publish the final answer key and category-wise cut-off marks. The declaration is a major milestone for lakhs of engineering aspirants seeking admission to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and eligibility for JEE Advanced 2026.

Candidates will be able to access their scorecards online. The results will be released in the form of NTA percentiles, calculated using the normalisation process to ensure fairness across multiple exam shifts. The final answer key will incorporate all verified objections submitted during the challenge window and will be used to determine final scores. When Will JEE Main 2026 Results Be Out? Step-by-Step Guide to Checking Score, Calculating Marks and Accessing Scorecard.

Based on previous trends, the qualifying cut-off for the General category is expected to range between 90 and 100 marks out of 300, translating roughly to the 93 to 95 percentile range. However, the official cut-offs will depend on factors such as the difficulty level of various shifts and the total number of candidates who appeared. JEE Main Result 2026 Date: When Will NTA Declare Session 1 Scores?

JEE Main scores are used for admission to undergraduate engineering (BE/BTech), architecture (BArch), and planning (BPlanning) programmes. The Session 1 result will help candidates assess their standing and plan their strategy for Session 2, if required.

How to Check JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result

• Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

• Click on the link for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result

• Enter your Application Number and Password or Date of Birth

• Click on Submit

• Download and save your scorecard PDF

• Take a printout for counselling and admission use

Candidates are advised to verify all personal and exam-related details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.

