Mumbai, February 11: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 by February 12, 2026. Over 13 lakh candidates who appeared for the national-level engineering entrance test between January 21 and January 29 are awaiting their scorecards. While the NTA has not specified a precise time, reports suggest the final answer key and results could be activated on the official portal as early as tonight or by Thursday afternoon.

The Session 1 results are critical for engineering aspirants as they provide the first indication of their eligibility for JEE Advanced 2026 and admissions to prestigious institutes like NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. The results will be published in the form of NTA percentile scores, which are calculated using a normalization process to ensure fairness across the multiple shifts and difficulty levels of the computer-based exam. JEE Mains Result 2026 Date: NTA To Release Scorecards on February 12, Know How To Check Scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

JEE Mains Result 2026: List of Official Websites to Check Results

To ensure safe and reliable access to their scores, candidates are advised to use only the official portals managed by the NTA. Due to high traffic, the primary website may experience slowdowns, so students should keep these alternatives ready:

jeemain.nta.nic.in (Main portal for JEE Main)

jeemain.nta.ac.in (Alternate dedicated portal)

ntaresults.nic.in (Common NTA results repository)

nta.ac.in (Official Agency website)

Steps to Download the JEE Main Scorecard

Once the result link is officially activated, candidates can follow these steps to download their digital scorecards:

Visit one of the official websites listed above.

Click on the link titled "JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Scorecard."

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth (or Password).

Fill in the Security Pin (CAPTCHA) as displayed on the screen.

Click 'Submit' to view your subject-wise percentile and total NTA score.

Download and print at least 2–3 copies for the JoSAA/CSAB counseling process.

What Information the Scorecard Includes

The JEE Main 2026 scorecard is a comprehensive document that displays the candidate's performance details. It will include:

Subject-Wise Percentiles: Separate scores for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Separate scores for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Total NTA Score: The aggregate percentile used for merit lists.

The aggregate percentile used for merit lists. Personal Details: Candidate name, parents' names, and category.

Candidate name, parents' names, and category. Eligibility Status: A clear indication of whether the candidate has qualified for JEE Advanced 2026.

Normalisation and Tie-Breaking Rules

Because the exam was conducted in 10 shifts, raw marks are converted into percentiles to prevent any advantage or disadvantage caused by varying paper difficulty. In cases where two or more candidates achieve the same total percentile, the NTA applies specific tie-breaking criteria. Performance in Mathematics is prioritized first, followed by Physics, and then Chemistry. If a tie still exists, the candidate with a lower proportion of attempted incorrect answers is ranked higher. When Will JEE Main 2026 Results Be Out? Step-by-Step Guide to Checking Score, Calculating Marks and Accessing Scorecard.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their Session 1 performance have the opportunity to appear for Session 2, scheduled for April 2026. The registration for the second session is currently ongoing. For admission and ranking purposes, the NTA will consider the "best of two" scores for those who appear in both sessions. The final All India Ranks (AIR) and the definitive cutoff for various categories will only be announced after the conclusion of the April session.

