Jindal Steel Ltd

New Delhi / Angul (Odisha) [India], March 24: Jindal Steel has completed its 6 MTPA expansion at its Angul Integrated Steel Complex in Odisha by commissioning the third Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF-3) of 3 MTPA, taking the plant's total crude steel capacity to 12 MTPA--positioning it among India's largest single-location integrated steel complexes.

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The expansion completes the operationalisation of BOF 2 & BOF-3, along with a suite of associated upstream and downstream facilities, including coke ovens, the CRM complex, and other critical infrastructure--ensuring seamless integration and ramp-up of capacity. With this milestone, the company has fully operationalised its expansion from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA at Angul within the planned timeframe. Post this expansion, the company's overall crude steel capacity has increased to 15.6 MTPA, including 3.6 MTPA at its Raigarh facility.

The expanded capacity is expected to drive higher volumes and improve capacity utilisation, supporting revenue growth while delivering operating leverage benefits. With increased integration and scale, the company is well-positioned to enhance margins, optimise costs, and improve profitability, while strengthening domestic steel capacity in line with India's nation-building priorities and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

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About Jindal SteelJindal Steel is one of India's foremost integrated steel producers, renowned for its scale, efficiency, and commitment to excellence. Operating on a robust mine-to-metal model, the Company leverages captive resources, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a global distribution network to deliver high-performance steel solutions. With an investment footprint exceeding USD 12 billion, Jindal Steel runs state-of-the-art facilities in Angul, Raigarh, and Patratu, and maintains strategic operations across India and Africa. Its diversified and future-ready product portfolio underpins core sectors such as infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing, powering progress through strength and sustainability.

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