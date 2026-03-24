Malayalam cinema legend Mohanlal Viswanathan Nair has approached the Delhi High Court to seek protection of his personality and publicity rights. The lawsuit, filed on March 23, 2024, aims to prevent the unauthorised commercial use of his name, voice, image, likeness, and other identifiable traits. Justice Jyoti Singh is scheduled to hear the matter today, Tuesday, March 24. ‘Drishyam 3’ Release Date Announced: Mohanlal’s Georgekutty Returns on This Date (View Post).

The move follows a growing trend of high-profile Indian figures taking legal action to safeguard their personas in an era of rapid digital expansion and artificial intelligence.

Mohanlal Seeks Protection of His Personality Rights From Delhi HC

According to reports from Bar and Bench, the actor is seeking an omnibus injunction to restrain various entities, including social media platforms, e-commerce websites, and "John Doe" defendants, from exploiting his identity. The plea specifically highlights the risks posed by generative AI, which can replicate an individual's voice and mannerisms with high precision, potentially leading to deepfakes or fraudulent endorsements.

Legal representatives for the actor argue that the unauthorised use of his persona not only infringes upon his right to privacy but also misleads the public into believing he has endorsed products or services without official affiliation. This legal action aims to secure his authority over the public and commercial use of his identity, covering his name, signature, and even distinctive expressions.

A Growing Legal Precedent in India

Mohanlal joins an extensive list of celebrities, cricketers, and notable personalities who have moved the Delhi High Court for similar protections. In recent years, the court has granted landmark injunctions to stars such as Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, protecting their unique attributes from being used in advertisements, merchandise, and AI-generated content.

Most recently, the court protected the personality rights of actress Sonakshi Sinha. While India does not have a standalone statute for personality rights, the judiciary has increasingly recognised them under the Right to Privacy and Dignity (Article 21 of the Constitution), viewing a celebrity’s persona as a protectable proprietary interest.

Mohanlal’s Professional Updates and ‘Drishyam 3’

Amid these legal developments, there have been significant updates regarding the actor’s professional projects. The highly anticipated Drishyam 3 has been rescheduled for a worldwide release on May 21, 2026, coinciding with Mohanlal’s birthday. ‘Patriot’: Mammootty, Mohanlal Spy Action Film Blacklisted in Kerala Ahead of Theatrical Release? Here’s What We Know.

The film's producer, Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, confirmed the postponement from its original April date due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).