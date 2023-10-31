Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited unveils the grand opening of Jio World Plaza (JWP), setting new standards for top-end retail and entertainment experiences in India.

According to a press release by Reliance Jio, located strategically in the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) at the heart of Mumbai, Jio World Plaza opened its doors to the public on November 1.

The Plaza seamlessly integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden, making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors.

Isha M Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, expressed her excitement about the launch, saying, "Our envisioning of the Jio World Plaza is aimed at bringing the best global brands to India as well as highlighting the prowess and craftsmanship of top Indian brands, and hence create a very unique retail experience. Our pursuit of excellence, innovation, and enhancing customer experience continues to propel us in every venture."

JWP is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure, and dining, spreading across four levels and an expansive 7,50,000 square feet area.

The retail mix boasts an impressive roster of 66 luxury brands. Notable international newcomers to the Indian market include Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Cafe, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Cafe, and Rimowa. Mumbai welcomes its first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Laduree, and Pottery Barn, while key flagships include other iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari.

JWP will also feature renowned designers like Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Falguni and Shane Peacock, and Ri By Ritu Kumar, among others.

The Plaza's structure, inspired by the lotus flower and other elements of nature, was brought to life through a collaboration between TVS, a prestigious international architecture and design firm headquartered in the United States, and the Reliance team.

The shopping concourse is adorned with meticulously placed sculptural columns, creating a visual thread that weaves design continuity into the space. Marble-clad floors, soaring vaulted ceilings, and artful lighting come together to establish a backdrop that epitomizes the essence of luxury.

Isha Ambani's vision for JWP places the customer experience at its core.

From a contemporary sculpture by Jitish Kallat welcoming visitors on the first level to the entertainment offerings on the third level, including a multiplex theatre and a well-curated gourmet food emporium, as well as world-class restaurants, the Plaza aims to provide shoppers with an unparalleled retail experience.

Services like personal shopping assistance, VIP concierge, taxi-on-call, wheelchair services, hands-free shopping with baggage drop, butler service, and baby strollers amplify the Plaza's commitment to the consumer.

"The Jio World Plaza is more than a retail destination; it's an embodiment of aesthetics, culture, and leisure," said Ambani, encapsulating the essence of this groundbreaking retail and entertainment experience in Mumbai.

With Jio World Plaza, Reliance Industries Limited has set the benchmark for luxury and innovation in India's retail landscape. (ANI)

