National Unity Day 2023 will be celebrated on October 31. Marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel - the National Unity Day celebration is focused on commemorating the achievements and teachings of the prominent Indian Freedom Fighter who played a key role in uniting post-independent India. To commemorate National Unity Day 2023, people often share Happy National Unity Day wishes and messages, National Unity Day 2023 greetings and messages, quotes and sayings of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, National Unity Day images and wallpapers, Happy National Unity Day 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

National Unity Day was first observed in 2014 and is crucial in remembering the rich and diverse history of freedom fighters and revolutionaries who built India into the secular democratic republic that it is today. The work to build the Statue of Unity - in memory of Sardar Vallabhai Patel was started a year before this annual commemoration began. It was finally inaugurated on October 31, 2018. Every year, to mark National Unity Day, various key government offices and political leaders reshare the teachings and beliefs of Sardar Patel and the role he played in India’s independence.

As we celebrate National Unity Day 2023, here are some Happy National Unity Day wishes and messages, National Unity Day 2023 greetings and messages, quotes and sayings of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, National Unity Day images and wallpapers, happy National Unity Day 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends to mark this day.

National Unity Day 2023 Images & Rashtriya Ekta Diwas HD Wallpapers

National Unity Day Wishes (File Image)

National Unity Day 2023 Images & Rashtriya Ekta Diwas HD Wallpapers

National Unity Day 2023 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

National Unity Day 2023 Images & Rashtriya Ekta Diwas HD Wallpapers

National Unity Day Wishes (File Image)

National Unity Day 2023 Images & Rashtriya Ekta Diwas HD Wallpapers

National Unity Day Wishes (File Image)

National Unity Day 2023 Images & Rashtriya Ekta Diwas HD Wallpapers

National Unity Day Wishes (File Image)

It is important to note that October 31 is also marked as Rashtriya Sankalp Diwas or National Pledge Day, as it marks the day of the assassination of Indira Gandhi. On this day, the life and Work of the former Prime Minister is also remembered, and schools and colleges often organise memorials for her.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2023 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).