New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI/SRV): With India performing well and reaching the Semi-Finals of the ICC T20 World cup 2022, the hopes and expectations to win the cup have increased. The cricket fanatic fans have been doing anything possible to ensure Team India's trip to the finals. In a unique and by following ancient Vedic rituals, Mumbai-based NGO Cheering Squad India Foundation (CSIF), along with spiritual start-up My Omnamo, who are the pioneers in online puja segment, spiritual products, temple bookings have been performing 101 'Vijayi Bhava Maha Yagya's' across the country on every match day of Team India. The idea of the Maha Yagya is to bring the collective power of prayers of the whole nation together to bring the trophy home. A video campaign for Vijayi Bhava maha yagya was released recently.

Around, 101 locations across India like Trimbakeshwar in Nashik, Chennai, Tirupati, Sriperambadur, Pune, Vellore, Sindhudurg, Hyderabad, Aurangabad, and various spiritual cities & temples, community halls, and Vedic pathshalas across the country have been performing Maha Yagya on the World Cup match Days. The 'Maha Yagya' is streamed LIVE on https://www.cheerforindia.org/ and masses can offer their prayers through voluntary contributions on the site. The aim of this socio-spiritual platform Cheering Squad India Foundation which is a Section 8 Company is to support the growing sports culture in India with a divine outlook.

Makarand Patil, Founder of My Omnamo and Cheering Squad India Foundation, (CSIF) shares, "Indians seek divine intervention in practically all aspects of life, be it a student preparing for his exams, or a sportsman playing for his country, some sort of prayer is offered to the almighty for success. It is in the same vein that we are conducting 101 Vijayi Bhava Maha Yagya across the country, to give an additional boost of luck to go along with the immense talent of Team India. We are hoping that a billion prayers in unison will help in bringing the T20 trophy to India." He further added, "Through our website, cricket fans have been donating to be part of the biggest nationwide hawan campaign. Maximum contributions raised through this campaign will go to several NGOs. We are taking this emotion to every corner of the country this year as masses can Cheer from Nashik, Cheer from Mumbai, Cheer from Hyderabad, and more".

Since November 2016, My OmNamo has facilitated over 50,000 e-pujas. Its platform has enabled over 1 lac online consultations and is growing at an annual rate of 20 percent. My OmNamo since inception has been receiving equal traction from Tier I and II cities along with global business from countries like Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Mauritius, the UK, and Canada, and the average age group of users is 20-45 years, of which 45 percent are women users globally. To date, My OmNamo has onboarded over 10,000 pandits of which 200 are women priests also. The company has partnered with more than 1600 prominent temples across the country.

CHEERING SQUAD INDIA FOUNDATION aims to cheer and promote Indian players, Indian teams, and Indians participating in national, and international events, and competitions spiritually. The foundation aims to be able to promote sports & culture in India. Cheering Squad India Foundation, as the name stands is a Section 8 Company that has been working meticulously for the development and betterment of Sports & Culture in India.

