PNN

New Delhi [India], November 3: The Corporate Leadership Awards' Jury Board Meeting concluded successfully on October 19, 2023, setting the stage for a landmark recognition of exceptional corporate leadership. The esteemed meeting was chaired by India's distinguished corporate leader, Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of the Jury Board, and witnessed the participation of eminent board members representing diverse sectors within the business world.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Residents Return Home Through Kerem Shalom Crossing From Israel After Decision To Expel Them.

The Jury Board of the Corporate Leadership Awards comprises eminent personalities from various sectors:

Shailesh Haribhakti, Non-Executive Chairman of multiple organizations including Blue Star Ltd, Protean E-Gov Technologies Limited, IBS Fintech India Pvt. Ltd., and Independent Director of Adani Total Gas, Adani Total Gas Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, Bajaj Electricals Limited, L&T Finance Holdings Limited, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited, Bennet Coleman & Company Limited and many more.

Also Read | Dell Launches New Range of ‘UltraSharp’ and ‘P-Series’ Video Conferencing Monitors in India.

Gautam Doshi, Former Group Managing Director of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, and Independent Director of Piramal Enterprise Limited, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, Suzlon Energy Limited, Sterlite Industries Limited, Sun Pharma Laboratories Limited, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited, Kojam Fininvest Limited, PHL Fininvest Private Limited, Piramal Phytocare Limited.

Pradip Shah, Non-Executive Chairman of Pfizer Ltd, BASF India Limited, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Sonata Software Limited and Independent Director of several other notable companies such as Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Bajaj Auto Limited, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited, KSB Limited, Ambit Holdings Private Limited and others.

G.N. Bajpai, Former Chairman of SEBI & LIC, and an Independent Director at multiple reputable companies such as Dalmia Cements (Bharat) Limited, Samco Mutual Fund, DSP Pension Fund Managers Pvt. Ltd., First Bridge Fund Managers Pvt. Ltd., Micromax Informatics Limited, Uflex Limited.

Harish Mehta, Founder Chairman of NASSCOM and Executive Chairman of Onward Technologies Limited.

Amisha Vora, Chairman & MD of Prabhudas Lilladher Group.

Vikash Mittersain, Chairman & MD of Nazara Technologies Limited.

Purvi Sheth, MD of Shilputsi Consultants and Independent Director at various leading companies such as Ambuja Cements Limited, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Kirloskar Industries Limited, Deepak Nitrite Limited, Imagine Marketing Limited (BoAT Lifestyle).

Ravi Doshi, Director of Oswal Industries Limited.

The pivotal focus of the meeting centred around a comprehensive research presentation delivered by Amnish Agrawal, Head of Research at Prabhudas Lilladher Group. This detailed overview showcased the meticulous research methodology employed in evaluating and nominating companies for the prestigious Corporate Leadership Awards.

The selection criteria utilized for identifying potential award recipients underwent rigorous scrutiny. Board members, bringing diverse expertise to the table, attentively absorbed the insights presented by Prabhudas Lilladher Group. A dynamic and interactive Q&A session followed the presentation, underlining the board's commitment to a thorough evaluation of the nominees.

After extensive deliberation, the esteemed jury board finalized the selection of awardees for the Corporate Leadership Awards 2023. These awards will acknowledge and celebrate outstanding achievements in corporate leadership, establishing a high standard for excellence within the business landscape.

The official announcement of the Corporate Leadership Awards' winners is scheduled to take place at a special awards ceremony organized by Abhyuday Vatsalyam, a Hindi News Magazine owned by Eternal Corporate Media Private Limited. Notably, Prabhudas Lilladher Group, India's esteemed research-driven financial services organization and recognized as one of the Best BFSI Brands in India 2022 by The Economic Times, serves as the knowledge partner for this prestigious award function. Their invaluable expertise ensures the selection process adheres to the highest standards of excellence.

Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of the jury board, expressed, "As the Chairman of the Jury Board for the Corporate Leadership Awards, I am honoured to have overseen a meeting that rigorously assessed and finalized the selection of outstanding recipients for the awards. I commend the diligent efforts of the board in meticulously assessing the nominees' contributions, setting a high standard for corporate excellence. These awards would not only celebrate success but also serve as an inspiration for businesses to strive for distinction and drive progress in our economy."

Alok Ranjan Tiwari, Managing Director & CEO of Eternal Corporate Media Private Limited, expressed, "Our aim is to celebrate the achievements of top-performing companies that significantly contribute to nation-building. These awards will spotlight their exceptional roles in our nation's growth and development."

The Corporate Leadership Awards aim to honour outstanding achievements in corporate leadership across diverse industries. These awards recognize and celebrate organizations demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. They seek to inspire and promote best practices in the business world, setting the benchmark for corporate leadership.

For media inquiries or more information, contact info@avmagazine.co.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)