New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/Mediawire): The Executive MBA is an ideal vehicle to transform an individual from a manager to a leader. It develops perfect skillsets for working professionals to strengthen their management competencies and to advance their career growth within their organizations.

The programme is exclusively designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs who are eager to learn and aim to transform themselves according to the changing nature of their industry or business.

With this course, they can climb up the career ladder faster in-sync with today's needs of the industry. The course provides an opportunity to upgrade one's knowledge and become more relevant in today's time. This MBA course offers a platform to enhance one's skills and develop new skills to excel in respective fields.

The students of the MBA Executive bring rich experience to the classroom and that helps in having enriched discussions on various challenges faced currently in the industry. It is a strong evidence of theory put into practice and practice coming back to the classroom. Several business schools in India have joined the band wagon of Executive education which has gained importance in present times. It adds to the status for the B School and is of immense importance to ranking agencies, web portals, and corporate houses.

Enhancing the Decision Making for senior corporate leaders

The idea is to augment more effective decision making at the General Management level to give the participants better confidence enriched with abundant learning experiences to take on challenging roles at a leadership position and thereby develop an intense understanding of management practices.

Unleashing the leader in you!

Individuals have inherent potential within themselves which needs to be harnessed to the best of their advantage. However, one must live in the present without thinking about the unpleasant past or worrying much about an unpredictable future. Hence, a concerted attempt must be made to make use of the present time to unlock the hidden potential that one has to achieve amazing success in life, and, also help others to grow.

Great leaders are great learners, and they help build the next generation of leaders. Hence, it is imperative for an individual to grow into a leader first to be able to successfully groom others in future. Leadership is a trait that every individual possesses, without any difference to the role that he/she plays.

Leaders are the individuals who lead from the front by taking on responsibilities and believe that success is a byproduct of team effort and if at all failures come on the way, it is due to poor leadership. Consequently, an individual must realize one's hidden potential and nurture a positive, right, and strong attitude to excel in life. Give importance to means, not ends. A conscious attempt must be made to help them dream and achieve big.

The 15 months MBA Executive programme, offered at K J Somaiya Institute of Management under the aegis of Somaiya Vidyavihar University has been recast into General Management Programme on the lines of globally proven general management courses as delivered in Universities in USA and Europe.

The programme is crafted for participants having over 5 years of corporate experience to fill the knowledge gaps in essential management disciplines and prepare them for a higher general management role. It opens the door for broader and wider business leadership domain. The programme is constructed on four competency pillars that are critical to professional success in the dynamic business environment.

The four pillars are Strategy, Leadership, Digital Transformation and Global Business. Understanding of the four pillars provides insights into becoming an effective member of a top management team. In the VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous) world, top managers need the ability to craft effective strategies based on their understanding of firm capabilities and the disruptive changes in their industry and ecosystem. The strategy cannot be executed effectively without sound leadership skills.

In the last decade, the key megatrend that has disrupted business is digital transformation. The triggers for digital transformation include technological innovations such as e-commerce, cloud computing, Industry 4.0 and Fintech, as well as local policy changes such as demonetization and social distancing.

Finally, the mega opportunity for several Indian companies in the next decade is the scope for increased globalization in the wake of the predicted decline of erstwhile global manufacturing leaders like China and Europe, due to environmental challenges and unfavorable demographics.

For more details on the programme click on the link:

https://simsr.somaiya.edu/en/programme/mba-executive

In essence, the MBA Executive 2021-22 programme aims to give the participants increased confidence to take on challenging leadership roles along with developing an intense understanding of value-based management.

