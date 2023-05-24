SRV Media

New Delhi [India], May 24: Kanakratna Jewellers, a renowned name in the jewellery industry, is all set to captivate jewellery enthusiasts with exclusive events to showcase the latest jewellery designers and trendy pieces. Known for setting new trends in the jewellery market, Kanakratna is thrilled to announce a lineup of back-to-back B2B exhibitions featuring an exquisite collection of Light Weight Gold Jewellery catering to the discerning taste of new-age buyers seeking unique and unconventional pieces.

The highlight of these events will be the presence of a Bollywood celebrity, the esteemed actress Simran Sachdeva, who will grace the occasion as a special guest. Simran's elegance and style perfectly align with Kanakratna's vision of presenting jewellery that embodies glamour and sophistication.

The upcoming events organized by Kanakratna Jewellers are as follows:

- Pret BY Couture Show in Hyderabad

- IIJS Tritiya Show in Bengaluru

- GJS Show in Mumbai

Attendees can expect to be dazzled by an array of stunning jewellery pieces, including 18KT Gold Jewellery, Necklace Sets, Pendant Sets, and CZ Studded Gold Jewellery. The collection embodies the perfect blend of modern aesthetics and traditional craftsmanship, catering to the diverse preferences of jewellery connoisseurs.

Founded by Ramesh Mavji Jain and Vikram Chhabilkumar Jain, Kanakratna Jewellers is located in the heart of Mumbai's prestigious Zaveri Bazaar. Since its establishment in 2004, Kanakratna has been dedicated to producing and sourcing the finest designs of Gold Jewellery from around the world, adhering to global standards and practices.

"Kanakratna Jewellers takes pride in bringing together renowned jewellery players for these events. The show will witness the participation of respected names such as Malabar Gold Jewellery, Kalyan Jewellers, JOYALLUKAS, and many others. This collaboration not only reinforces Kanakratna's commitment to excellence but also provides a unique platform for industry leaders to connect and showcase their remarkable creations." shared Directors and Founders Ramesh and Vikram.

Established as one of the largest manufacturers of gold jewellery worldwide, Kanakratna has garnered a stellar reputation for its exceptional craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to quality. With an impressive track record of exporting to esteemed destinations such as the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, they have become a trusted name in the international jewellery market. In addition, they import exquisite gold jewellery from the United Arab Emirates, further expanding their global presence.

Acknowledged for their outstanding performances, Kanakratna has received numerous prestigious awards from esteemed institutions. Notably, they are the first recipient of the ISO 9001-2008 Certificate in 18-karat Gold Jewellery for their exemplary Quality Management System. This recognition highlights their dedication to maintaining the highest quality standards in their jewellery production.

As a certified and registered entity with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Kanakratna ensures that every piece of jewellery bears the BIS trademark, serving as a symbol of the product's superior quality. Their jewellery has captured the admiration of industry experts thanks to its impeccable design and craftsmanship. Moreover, Kanakratna's commitment to offering its products at reasonable rates while upholding stringent quality and purity standards sets them apart from its competitors.

At Kanakratna, no compromise is made regarding the quality of their products. Each piece of jewellery undergoes meticulous attention and care during the manufacturing process. The company keeps a pulse on the latest market trends and preferences, incorporating valuable feedback from its clients to deliver the finest creations. They attribute their success to their dedicated team, whom they consider true gems, seamlessly managing every aspect of their operations.

With an unwavering dedication to excellence, Kanakratna continues to leave an indelible mark on the global gold jewellery industry. Their commitment to quality, innovative designs, and customer satisfaction positions them as a leading force in the ever-evolving world of jewellery manufacturing.

For more information, visit - https://www.kanakratna.com/

