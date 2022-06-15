Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kanchi by Shobhna & Kunal Mehta, announces the re-launch of their re-modeled design atelier, B5, in Sewri West, Mumbai for their residential & commercial clientele.

The brand curates and produces textiles at their state-of-the-art manufacturing unit for luxury interior fabrics in a variety of techniques.

Having worked globally with renowned architects, interior designers, hospitality designers, interior stylists such as JPA, HBA, Michael Aiduss, Jeffrey Michaels and etc.

The brand has been instrumental in successfully converting many residential and commercial projects into much-coveted incredible spaces; namely - Starbucks India, The Taj Palace, Mumbai, The Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, and many more.

B 5 - a holistic design solution is spread across the 1850 Sq. Ft. area and has double-height ceilings to give it a modern contemporary look. The aesthetics of the studio reflects the true essence of luxury living through the combination of colors, patterns, textures & materials, thus creating a minimalistic yet luxurious space. With the re-launch of the atelier, the trio- Shobhna, Kunal, and Vibha opens a new platform to engage with their like-minded clients to brainstorm and bring the bespoke textiles to life.

Elaborating further on the re-launch, Kunal Mehta, Managing Director and Principal Designer of Kanchi, says, "We are delighted to re-launch our newly modeled design studio! We have been showcasing our custom-made fabrics worldwide and having worked with designers, interior decorators, interior stylists, and influencers of international repute give us the edge of understanding the requirement of our clientele.

B5 is our by appointment space where we would like to meet our clients to understand their requirements and create bespoke designs for their space, from carpet to curtain in a residential or commercial setup. Today, our consumers are well-read and well-traveled and understand that the one-size-fits-all concept doesn't work anymore. They want their space to match their identity and imbibe and reflect the design sensibilities and showcase the power of tailor-made. I being the principal designer ensures that from inception to execution, our clients get what they deserve and much more."

"We proud ourselves to work with interior designers & architects from worldwide and come up with spaces where we help them from scratch to bring interiors to life. We understand the vibe that a carpet, furnishing of a bed, or drapery of a curtain can bring to the table, and how it can help in reflecting one's identity. We have created a serene studio amid a metro city for our clientele to come, relax and understand the warmth that fabrics offer in your space. Putting together this minimalist, inviting by appointment space with the right amount of greenery, drapery, light, and fabrics take the experience of our studio a notch higher," says Vibha Mehta, Head of Design at Kanchi.

Besides its various prestigious projects around the globe, the brand practices sustainability at its core and regularly recycle and upcycle fabrics.

Address: Kanchi studio- B 5 ( By Appointment Only ), Krishna Press Compound, Krypton Towers, Ground floor, Near Ashoka Gardens, Sewri West

Price: On Request

The studio can be visited by appointment only. Kindly write to us at sales@kanchidesigns.com or call us at +91-22-24101628/ +917045104104 before visiting the studio.

