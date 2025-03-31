PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31: Renowned Bollywood filmmaker and television personality Karan Johar has renewed his association with IITIIMSHAADI.COM for a third term as its brand ambassador. The premium matrimonial platform, known for catering exclusively to highly educated individuals from the top 10-15 institutions, continues to strengthen its position as a leading matchmaking service.

Adding to its list of remarkable achievements, the platform's Founder & CEO, Taksh Gupta, recently received a prestigious special award in the Parliament of the UK. This honor recognizes his contributions towards bringing a positive cultural shift in society through the platform's unique and selective approach to matchmaking.

IITIIMSHAADI.COM has also reached a significant milestone, crossing an impressive 4 lakh+ members. This achievement highlights the growing trust and popularity of the platform among highly educated individuals looking for compatible life partners.

Moreover, the platform recently celebrated its 11th anniversary, marking over a decade of success in connecting like-minded, high-achieving individuals. Known for its stringent authentication process, IITIIMSHAADI.COM ensures that all members are verified, further enhancing its credibility and appeal.

In a bid to further promote its services, the platform recently shot a captivating television advertisement featuring Karan Johar, often referred to as Bollywood's cupid. The ad, upon being posted on Johar's Instagram account, quickly gained traction and became a trending topic across social media platforms, garnering widespread attention and engagement.

With its continued expansion, exclusive member base, and high-profile endorsements, IITIIMSHAADI.COM is set to redefine elite matchmaking and maintain its position as the go-to platform for educated professionals seeking meaningful relationships.

