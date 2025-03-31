New Delhi, March 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the nation on the second day of the Chaitra Navratri, which is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini. In a post on his X handle, PM Modi wrote, "The blessings of Devi Maa on Navratri fill the devotees with happiness, peace and new energy."

PM Modi also posted a prayer on his X, urging people to listen to the song sung by Rajlakshmi Sanjay. The prayer song is dedicated to the worship of Shakti. Chaitra Navratri began on March 30 and will continue till April 7, with each day dedicated to the different incarnations of the Goddess Durga. The nine-day festival honors the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The devotees observe special prayers, rituals, and fasts throughout the festival. Chaitra Navratri 2025 Wishes and Maa Brahmacharini Images for Day 2: Share Happy Navratri Greetings, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate the Festival.

On the second day, the Goddess Durga is worshipped as Brahmacharini, the unmarried form of Goddess Parvati. Devotees in large numbers thronged temples all over the country. People started lining up outside temples in the morning. In Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of devotees were visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra to offer prayers. Atop the Trikuta Hills, the cave shrine was flocked by thousands since the beginning of the 9-day long Navratri festival on Sunday. The authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the safety and security of the pilgrims.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Day 2 of Chaitra Navratri

नवरात्रि पर देवी मां का आशीर्वाद भक्तों में सुख-शांति और नई ऊर्जा का संचार करता है। सुनिए, शक्ति की आराधना को समर्पित राजलक्ष्मी संजय जी की यह स्तुति...https://t.co/FA1l4l9k6o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2025

In Delhi, devotees in huge numbers lined up at the Kalkaji temple. The head priest of Kalkaji Temple, Surendranath Avdhoot, said, "During Navratri, prayers are offered to different forms of Goddess Durga every day. On the second day of Navratri, the worship of Goddess Brahmacharini is performed." A devotee at that the temple said she was very happy after having darshan. "It felt great, the darshan was wonderful, and everything went smoothly," she said. Chaitra Navratri 2025 Wishes, Greetings and Messages To Celebrate the Festival of 9 Nights.

In Ayodhya, devotees thronged temples, with large crowds at the Ram temple and Hanuman Garhi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media to greet devotees on the occasion. "On the occasion of the holy second day of Chaitra Navratri, I pray that happiness dwells in every household by the grace of Maa Brahmacharini and that everyone's life is irrigated with happiness, prosperity and health. May the blessings of Maa Brahmacharini, the second form of Adi Shakti Maa Bhagwati, always rest upon all devotees. Jai Maa Brahmacharini!"

