Kartik Aaryan, Chandu Champion, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Win Top Honours at the 6th Edition of Iconic Gold Awards 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15: Kartik Aaryan took home the Best Actor (Critics' Choice) award for his inspiring performance in Chandu Champion and Best Actor (Popular) for his captivating role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. His films dominated the winners' list, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 winning Best Film (Popular) and Chandu Champion securing Best Film (Critics' Choice). The awards also recognized the brilliance of Anees Bazmee, who won Best Director (Popular) for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Kabir Khan, who received Best Director (Critics' Choice) for Chandu Champion.

Also Read | 'OpenAI Not for Sale': ChatGPT-Developer Rejects Elon Musk's USD 97.4 Billion Buyout Offer, AI Company’s Board Calls It Attempt To Disrupt Competition.

Other top honorees of the night included Kriti Sanon, who won Best Actress (Popular) for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Divya Khossla,who received Best Actress (Critics' Choice) for Savi. Raghav Juyal was awarded Best Actor in a Negative Role for his stellar performance in Kill.

Below is the complete winners list:

Also Read | Donald Trump Tariffs on Cars: US President To Announce Auto Tariffs on April 2, Could Be Direct Setback to South Korean Automotive Industry, Says Report.

- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - Best Film

- Chandu Champion - Best Film Critics

- Kabir Khan (Chandu Champion) - Best Director

- Anees Bazmee (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3) - Best Director Popular

- Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion) - Best Actor Critics

- Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3) - Best Actor Popular

- Kriti Sanon - Best Actress (Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya)

- Divya Khossla - Best Actress Critics (Savi)

- Raghav Juyal - Best Actor Negative - (Kill)

- R. Madhavan - Best Actor Negative Critics (Shaitaan)

- Sanjay Dutt - Best Actor Negative Popular (Double iSmart)

- Rishabh Sawhney - Best Debut Actor (Fighter)

- Pashmina Roshan - Best Debut Actress (Ishq Vishk Rebound)

- Abhishek Banerjee - PowerPack Performer Male (Stree 2 and Vedaa)

- Sharad Kelkar - Best Supporting Actor (Srikanth)

- Ridhi Dogra - Best Supporting Actress (The Sabarmati Report)

- Abhay Verma - Breakout Star Male (Munjya)

- Nitanshi Goel - Breakout Star Female (Laapataa Ladies)

- Vijay Ganguly - Best Choreographer - (Aaj Ki Raat - Stree 2)

- Varun Jain - Voice of the Year (Tumhare Hi Rahenge - Stree 2)

- Aastha Gill - Best Live Performer Female

- Madhur Sharma - Best Live Performer Male

- Prashant Pandey - Best Lyrics (O Sajni - Laapataa Ladies)

- Best Director Comedy - Raaj Shaandilyaa (Vicky Vidya Ka Wo wala video)

- Fardeen Khan - Best Supporting Actor Comedy (Khel Khel Mein)

- Sidhant Gupta - Most Promising Actor

- Aanchal Singh - Most Promising Actress (Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Season 2)

- Shantanu Maheshwari - Rising Star Male (Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha)

- Simratt Kaur - Rising Star of Bollywood Female

- Jayantilal Gada - Outstanding Contribution In Indian Cinema

- Sonu Nigam - Best Singer Male (Mere Dholna - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

- Shilpa Rao - Best Singer Female (Mere Mehboob - Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video)

- Akshay Oberoi - Most Dynamic Performer (Fighter, Ghuspaithiya, Illegal 3, Broken News S2, Kisko Tha Pata)

- Nakash Aziz - Outstanding Bollywood - South Industry Singer (Pushpa 2)

- Mukesh Chabbra - Best Casting Director

- Jackky Bhagnani - Next Gen Producer

- Pragya Jaiswal - Fresh Face in Bollywood

- Anupam Kher - Best Actor OTT (The Signature)

- Adah Sharma - Best Actor Critics OTT (Bastar: The Naxal Story)

- Kriti Sanon - Best Actress OTT (Do Patti)

- Do Patti - Best Film OTT

- Shaheer Sheikh - Best Debut Actor (Do Patti - OTT)

- Shalini Pandey - Best Actress Popular OTT (Maharaj)

- Sunny Kaushal - Best Actor Negative (Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba)

- Kanika Dhillon - Best Writer (Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba)

- Avinash Tiwary - Best Actor Critics OTT (Sikandar Ka Muqaddar)

- Sikander Kher - Versatile Actor (Aarya 3, Dukan, Citadel Honey Bunny)

- Honey Bunny - Best Webseries

- IC814 - Best Webseries Critics

- Shreya Chaudhry - Best Actress Popular - Web (Bandish Bandits 2)

- Manoj Bajpayee - Best Actor Popular - Web (The Killer Soup)

- Vijay Verma - Best Actor Critics Choice Web (IC814)

- Patralekha - PowerPack Performance Female Web (IC814)

- Collin D'Cunha - Best Director Comedy Web (Call Me Bae)

- Avantika Dasani - Best Actress Negative (Mithya 2)

- Dibyendu Bhattacharya - Best Supporting Actor Web (IC814, Undekhi & Poacher)

- Tillotama Shome - Best Supporting Actress Web (Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper - Web)

- Faisal Malik - Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Web Series (Panchayat 3)

- Sunita Rajwar - Best Supporting Actress Web in a Comedy Web Series (Panchayat 3)

- Panchayat 3 - Best Comedy Web Series

- Karan Veer Mehra - Most Influential Personality in Television Male

- Rupali Ganguly - Most Influential Personality on Television Female

- Pranali Rathod - Most Popular Television Actress (Durga - Atut Prem Kahani)

- Dheeraj Dhoopar - Most Popular Television Actor (For Rabb Se Hai Dua)

- Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai - Most Popular Comedy Tv show

- Kalpana Gandharw - Rising Singer in Bollywood Female

- Yimmy Ymmy - Best Song Non-Filmy

- Darasing Khurana - Young Philanthropist Award

- Nushrratt Baruchha - Most Stylish Diva

- Rohit Saraf - Most Influential Youth Icon

- Krishna Shroff - Most Influential Fitness Icon

- Mansi Bagla - Next-Gen promising Producer

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)