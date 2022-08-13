Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ketto.org, Southeast Asia's most trusted and visited crowdfunding platform is reinventing the donation landscape in the country. The company's monthly giving program Social Impact Plan (SIP) is evangelizing the circle of giving and registered a whopping 1000 per cent increase in participation.

Ketto's SIP initiative aims to bridge the healthcare affordability gap, it enables medical finance aid to children who urgently need advanced surgery or treatment for critical ailments. The program is focused on building a community that pledges to help others by providing monthly donations. The company initiated the Social Impact Plan in the month of June 2021 and has managed to raise over Rs 250 million for their medical treatment.

The growth has primarily been due to Ketto pioneering efforts to increase the size of the online donations landscape in India. Being the leading community in this space, it not only added newer audiences to the pie, but also unlocked newer geographies.

Commenting on this success, Varun Sheth Co-founder and CEO of Ketto.org said, "We have been getting tremendous response from our community for the Social Impact Plan monthly contributions. Contributions from Tier 2 and 3 cities have grown by over 100 per cent. Traditionally, people between the age group of 30 to 40 donated online, however, today we have noticed a significant change in demographics, with a significant rise in donations coming from the age group of the early 20s."

Data at hand claims that people do not perceive donation as an obligation or an ad hoc activity rather they want to practice it as a habit to create a meaningful and sustainable impact on people's lives. SIP is creating a long-standing impact and we are fortunate to have first movers advantage in this.

Ketto boasts of a highly engaged user base, with over 35 per cent of the donors willing to contribute monthly. For them, monthly giving is a way to do something about things they 'care' about, and changing society for equal good.

Primarily medical crowdfunding dominated the category in terms of funds raised. However, Ketto has seen a significant increase in education and memorial fundraisers. In the last two years, Ketto has hosted 15000 education fundraisers, 2000 memorial fundraisers, followed by Animal fundraisers. The company has recently introduced Animal welfare as a cause in the SIP program, which too has witnessed a massive uptake in a short span of time.

"SIP is focused on creating a community that believes in building a healthy India. We understand the commitment and dedication of our donors. They have pledged to save a life to make a significant impact. Therefore, inspired by the idea of 'giving that gives back' we have curated a bouquet of rewards programs for our social impact plan donors. Our paramount responsibility is to look after our donors whose relentless efforts are saving so many lives," added Sheth.

Ketto was co-founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala, and Actor Kunal Kapoor to bridge the affordability gap. The company enables people to raise funds for health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, events, animal welfare, children and women empowerment, and many more. The company has managed to host over 400000 campaigns and raised over 2500 crores so far.

