Manchester United have registered their interests in Atletico Madrid's forward Alvaro Morata as the English club has reportedly had an conversation with the player's entourage regarding a possible transfer in this summer transfer window, according to The Athletic. Manchester United's transfer saga has been long and interesting so far as the club has been linked with a plenty of big names this summer. Top stars like Hakimi Ziyech, Frenkie de Jong, Antony and Adrien Rabiot have so far been targeted by the Red Devils as they are looking to rebuild their squad under the watch of Erik ten Hag. Juventus Transfer News: Leandro Paredes Would Join Serie A Giants if Adrien Rabiot Leaves For Manchester United

Manchester United have started their Premier League 2022-23 campaign with a shocking 1-2 defeat against Brighton at Old Trafford last week. The English club is one of the elites that has been very active in the transfer window. With securing the likes of Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez and being able to keep a reluctant-to-stay Cristiano Ronaldo so far, United are on course of signing a few top players. Earlier, amidst the huge protests over club ownership, the Red Devils dropped their idea to sign a 33-year-old Arnautovic from Bologna.

According to a report of The Athletic, Manchester United have held talks with Spanish striker Alvaro Morata's entourage to enquire of the possibility to pair him up with Ronaldo at Old Trafford. United's football director John Murtough held a meeting with the club officials to discuss about the possible transfer prospects in this summer. It is understood that United could move for former Chelsea attacker as he could be available for around €35 million. However, it remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid would allow the striker to leave Wanda Metropolitano this summer as they have been left with Morata as their top forward option after the departure of Luis Suarez who has signed for Nacional.