Islamabad, Aug 13: At least two civilians were wounded in an explosion in the western part of Kabul, the police said on Saturday.

Home-made devices were placed close to the office of the national ID card distribution centre in Police District 13 in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi area, police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

Zadran said the security forces in the area are investigating the incident, dpa news agency reported.

A security official in the area has told local broadcaster TOLOnews that four people, including two Taliban security force members, were wounded in the blast that was caused by a motorcycle bomb. Afghanistan: Eight Killed in Kabul During Shia Community Mourning Gathering.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident.

During the initial moments of the blast, social media images recorded a black plume of smoke rising in the sky from the area.

The west of Kabul, which is a Shia-Hazara populated neighbourhood, has witnessed the most deadly attacks claimed by the Islamic State terrorist group during the past few years.

The UN announced last weekend that more than 120 people have been killed in Kabul following three days of back-to-back bombings that targeted the west of Kabul.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2022 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).