VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: Khushi Advertising, India's leading integrated Out-of-Home specialist, has joined hands with Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall to unveil VERTIQ, a cutting-edge vertical-format digital screen under the DOOH arm of the KHUSHI D3X media portfolio.

Also Read | Fact Check: Was BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay Caught in Obscene Act With Woman? Old Video Goes Viral Again With Fake Claim About Fictional Legislator.

Strategically positioned in the mall's bustling atrium, VERTIQ ensures expansive, multi-level brand visibility across the ground, first and second floors. Its innovative dropdown and curtain-raiser format allows retailers to captivate audiences with high-impact, 10-second ad slots on a 2-minute loop--amplifying brand recall in a dynamic retail setting.

Standing tall at 10.5 ft x 31.5 ft, the vertically elongated screen features a crystal-clear 1280 x 3840 resolution, high-refresh-rate P2.5 indoor LED, and full support for anamorphic and 3D content, offering premium motion clarity for immersive storytelling.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Nishank Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Nexus Malls explained remarked, "Partnering with Khushi Advertising to launch VERTIQ at Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall marks an exciting new chapter in our journey to elevate the retail experience. As Gujarat's premier retail and entertainment destination, this innovative vertical display offers a powerful new medium for brands to engage shoppers through high-impact, immersive storytelling. VERTIQ enhances the shopping environment and showcases the transformative potential of modern DOOH within mall spaces."

Located at Gujarat's largest retail destination, VERTIQ, one of the largest vertical digital screens in Ahmedabad, connects brands with a monthly footfall of approximately 900,000 visitors. Nestled among 220+ stores, including over 70 international brands and 35+ dining and entertainment venues, VERTIQ transforms routine visits into engaging brand encounters--seamlessly blending into the vibrant energy of the mall.

Chintan Doshi, Assistant General Manager- Business Development at Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm, "We're thrilled to introduce VERTIQ at Nexus Ahmedabad One Mall -- a bold step forward in vertical-format DOOH storytelling. Built on Khushi's D3X pillars, VERTIQ furthers our commitment to media innovation. Its striking vertical canvas and impactful scale place brands at the centre of consumer experiences. This unique format offers an unmatched opportunity to deliver compelling visual stories in a high-traffic, premium environment. With VERTIQ, we're not just delivering visibility -- we're enabling brands to craft moments that resonate long after the screen fades."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)