Kidvento Turns EBITDA Positive in FY 2025-26 and Enters FY 2026-27 with 2.5x Bookings Across Government Orders and International Business

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24: Kidvento Education & Research Pvt. Ltd., the company behind Ulipsu, has turned EBITDA positive in FY 2025-26 and is entering FY 2026-27 with 2.5x bookings across government orders and international business.

Also Read | China to Restrict US Investment in Domestic Technology Firms Amid National Security Concerns.

This milestone is the result of a journey that began in 2017, when founders Sumanth and Nikhil walked into school offices -- not boardrooms -- to pitch an idea most had never heard before: that skill education should not be something children do after school, but something they do in school, every day, from Class 1.

The numbers from the ground tell the story better than anything else:

Also Read | 'Petfect Crown' Episode 5: When and Where To Watch IU and Byeon Woo Seok's Romance K-Drama Online.

- 3,50,000+ students access Ulipsu as part of their scheduled school timetable across partner schools

- 350+ schools have integrated Ulipsu's skill curriculum into their academic programs

- Ulipsu offers a range of skill modules across Coding, AI, Data Science, Finance & Entrepreneurship, Life Skills, Space Technology, Design Thinking, Digital Citizenship, Math, and Language & Communication

- The program is aligned to NEP 2020 and NCF 2023, accredited by ISTE and STEM.ORG, and a meticulously researched curriculum from India, the US, the UK, and Singapore

Ulipsu's Interactive Learning Modules (ILMs) are built as active learning systems, not content formats. Each module is structured into short, high-focus segments where students continuously engage through prompts, challenges, and decision points. These interactions are intentionally designed to check understanding, reinforce concepts, and prevent learning gaps in real time. By guiding learners through a clear progression--from concept to practice to application--ILMs ensure that students don't just consume content, but actively build and apply knowledge as they move forward.

From Grade 5 onwards, students on Ulipsu also take a skill assessment built around the Holland Code -- a framework that career counsellors have trusted for decades. A 10-year-old should not have to wait until they are 17 to understand what they are naturally good at. Ulipsu tries to start that conversation early.

''We always believed skill education should be part of everyday schooling, not an add-on. Turning EBITDA positive validates that schools are ready for this shift," Srajan Shetty, a major investor in Kidvento, said.

Kidvento has raised 6M USD in investment to build Ulipsu from the ground up, and today Ulipsu is being used in Private schools in India, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, and expanding to African and Southeast Asian markets in the coming year. Along with this, Kidvento's foray into the government segment is pivotal in terms of creating impact at scale.

About UlipsuUlipsu is the world's largest school skill curriculum -- spanning Class 1 to Class 10 across 350+ schools, with 3,50,000+ students engaging with it as part of their daily timetable. Built around 16 skill modules, it is aligned to NEP 2020 and NCF 2023, accredited by ISTE and STEM.ORG.

About Kidvento Education & Research Pvt. Ltd.

Kidvento is the product company behind Ulipsu. Founded in 2017 in Mysuru, aby Sumanth Prabhu MG and Nikhil Bhaskar, it has grown from a single school partnership to a network of 350+, backed by over 150 years of combined EdTech experience. Still building.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)