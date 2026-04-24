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Technology Business China to Restrict US Investment in Domestic Technology Firms Amid National Security Concerns China has reportedly instructed top tech firms and AI startups, such as Moonshot AI and ByteDance, to stop accepting US investment without government approval. The move, following Meta’s 2025 acquisition of Manus, is intended to protect sensitive national security technologies. This aligns with similar investment bans recently enacted by the US.

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China is moving to restrict its leading technology firms, including prominent artificial intelligence (AI) startups, from accepting capital from United States investors without explicit government approval. According to a report from Bloomberg News on Friday, Chinese regulators have issued guidance to several private companies to reject US-based funding unless cleared by state authorities. The move signals a further decoupling of the world’s two largest economies in the sensitive field of advanced technology.

The instructions were reportedly delivered by agencies including the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). The measure targets firms developing technologies that the Chinese government deems critical to national security, effectively ending the era of unrestricted venture capital flow from the US into China’s high-tech ecosystem. Amazon India To Invest Over INR 2,800 Crore To Boost Logistics and Quick Commerce Operations in Country.

Focus on AI Startups and ByteDance

Among the companies receiving this regulatory guidance are high-profile AI startups Moonshot AI and StepFun. Both firms are considered key players in China’s domestic push to rival Western large language models. Additionally, ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has reportedly been instructed to block secondary share sales to US investors unless they receive prior clearance from Beijing.

This heightened scrutiny aims to prevent US entities from gaining influential stakes in Chinese startups that are pioneering breakthroughs in generative AI and semiconductors. For decades, US capital from firms like Sequoia Capital and Benchmark, as well as American pension funds, has been a primary driver for Chinese tech growth. That dynamic now appears to be shifting toward state-vetted financing.

The 'Manus Effect' and Regulatory Reaction

The sudden clampdown follows significant controversy surrounding Meta’s USD 2 billion acquisition of the AI startup Manus in 2025. That transaction triggered widespread investigations by Chinese authorities into how sensitive technology and intellectual property might be moving offshore.

Beijing’s latest restrictions appear designed to prevent a repeat of the Manus deal, ensuring that advanced technological assets remain under domestic control. There is a growing concern among Chinese regulators that foreign acquisitions could lead to the "hollowing out" of domestic innovation or provide the US with strategic insights into Chinese technological progress.

A Reciprocal Investment Barrier

China’s new measures mirror recent actions taken by Washington. Earlier this year, the US government implemented its own restrictions, limiting American investment in Chinese semiconductors, quantum computing, and specific AI sectors, citing its own national security risks.

While US companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla maintain deep operating ties in China, the investment landscape for early-stage and high-growth technology has become increasingly fractured. As both nations build "digital walls," startups are finding it more difficult to navigate the overlapping and often conflicting regulatory demands of the two global powers.

Economic Implications and Market Response

The NDRC and the Chinese Embassy in Washington have not yet officially commented on the reports. Similarly, affected companies, including Moonshot AI and ByteDance, have remained silent regarding the private guidance. OpenAI To Invest USD 1.5 Billion in Private Equity Joint Venture To Scale Enterprise AI.

The policy shift is expected to force Chinese tech firms to rely more heavily on domestic capital markets and state-backed investment funds. While this ensures alignment with national security goals, some analysts warn that it may limit the global reach and diverse expertise that international venture capital traditionally brings to the startup ecosystem.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).