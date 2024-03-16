NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 16: Kilambakkam Bus Stand, one of Chennai's most recent prominent development is currently making its mark as the epitome of progress within the city. The development in addition to being the city's top transit point and connecting node for public transport across the state is also aiding nearby locations such as Singaperumal Koil, Guduvancheri, Vandalur, Urapakkam, Perungalathur, and Tambaram in attaining major infrastructural developments. Spanning an impressive 88.52 acres, this state-of-the-art transportation hub stands as one of the largest bus stations in Asia. Positioned strategically along the Grand Southern Trunk Road (GST Road), the Kilambakkam Bus Stand serves as a vital link between Chennai and prominent cities across southern India, including Dindigul, Kanyakumari, and Madurai.

Strategic Location and Connectivity

Nestled along the arterial GST Road, the Kilambakkam Bus Stand enjoys unparalleled connectivity, serving as a gateway to southern districts while being intricately connected to Chennai. The burgeoning development has been prominently witnessed in nearby regions such as Pallavaram, Chrompet, and Tambaram up until Singaperumal Koil. Furthermore, industrial zones like Oragadam, Karamalai Nagar, and Mahindra City have played a pivotal role in fueling this rapid expansion.

Infrastructure Developments

A notable infrastructure project catalyzing the area's development is the construction of a flyover at Singaperumal Koil, which commenced in 2021 with an investment of Rs. 90.74 crore. This initiative aims to alleviate the longstanding traffic bottlenecks, particularly for commuters from Padappai and Oragadam, thus significantly enhancing local transportation efficiency and smoothness all the way along the Kilambakkam Bus Stand to the end of the connecting GST Road.

Anticipated Growth and Development

The completion of the flyover near Singaperumal Koil is poised to usher into a new era of development, with projections indicating a surge in educational institutions, hospitals, IT parks, amusement parks, and residential and commercial shopping complexes. This anticipated growth will also receive an additional push from the Kilambakkam Bus Stand which has already necessary infrastructural developments coming around it to cater to the constant flow of travelers coming and going from the city.

Notable Real Estate Progress and Urban Expansion

Drawing parallels with the success story of the Koyambedu Bus Stand, the Kilambakkam Bus Station has rapidly garnered traction, signaling a promising outlook for Singaperumal Koil and its neighboring areas. The burgeoning real estate sector has actively embarked on land acquisition and development initiatives, reflecting a robust market sentiment among investors eyeing this burgeoning locale. Large parcels of land are already being acquired by organized real estate developers to establish residential living from ready-to-move-in buildings to secured plotted development communities. This is anticipated to catalyze a notable uptick in real estate prices, further underscoring the region's investment potential and appreciation rates.

The establishment of the Kilambakkam Bus Stand will serve as a beacon of major transformative growth, poised to elevate locations along the GST Road mainly Singaperumal Koil, Guduvancheri, Vandalur, Urapakkam, Perungalathur, and Tambaram, with Singaperumal Koil being the largely untapped market for development. With these strategic infrastructure undertakings and a buoyant real estate market, the regions around stand on a cusp of substantial urban expansion and enhanced connectivity.

