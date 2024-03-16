Inter Miami are leading the points table in the Eastern Conference of the MLS and face DC United next, looking to consolidate their place at the top. They head into the game on the back of a win over Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 tie. They tasted defeat against Montreal in their last MLS Cup though and will look to return to winning ways. Opponents DC United have played thrice so far this season and have 5 points. It's early in the campaign and the team is still settling in and not much can be gauged from their form. DC United versus Inter Miami will be streamed on Apple TV from 11:30 pm IST. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in DC United vs Inter Miami MLS 2024 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Christian Benteke is a major doubt for the game for DC United with the former Liverpool man struggling with a hamstring problem. He could miss the tie alongside the likes of Mohanad Jeahze, Tyler Miller, and Steven Birnbaum. Cristian Dajome, Gabriel Pirani, and Jacob Murrell form the front three for Inter Miami. Kristian Fletcher is a key player in midfield for the home team and will look to push forward and support the attack.

Lionel Messi is not fit and he is likely to miss this game for Inter Miami, which is a massive blow. Luis Suarez will need to step in and come up with the goals and he will be assisted in the final third by Robert Taylor and Leonardo Campana. Sergio Busquets is the engine of this team and his primary task is to keep the team ticking in the midfield. Lionel Messi Scores Goal After Spectators Chant Cristiano Ronaldo’s Name During Inter Miami vs Nashville SC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

When is DC United vs Inter Miami , MLS 2024 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

DC United are set to face Inter Miami in the MLS 2024 on Saturday, March 16. The match will be played at Audi Field in Washington DC and it starts at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get a Live Telecast of DC United vs Inter Miami, MLS 2024 Match?

Unfortunately, no broadcaster in India has the rights to MLS 2024 and hence, fans will not be able to watch live Telecast of the DC United vs Inter Miami, MLS 2024 Match on their TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of DC United vs Inter Miami, MLS 2024 Match?

Fans will be relieved to get the information that despite no live telecast of the DC United vs Inter Miami MLS 2024 match available, they can have access to the live streaming of the match. Apple TV has rights to the MLS 2024 season. Fans can enjoy DC United vs Inter Miami MLS 2024 on the Apple+ app and Apple TV. Inter Miami have been poor away from the home, with no wins in their five away ties. Expect them to come up with a 1-1 draw here.

