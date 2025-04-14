NewsVoir

Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 14: KK Modi University proudly hosted its inaugural convocation ceremony, honoring its first batch of graduates. The event, held at Hotel Roman Park, Durg, marked a turning point in the university's journey to become India's premier career-focused university.

Also Read | Young Women Choosing to Skip Dating?.

The ceremony was graced by Hon'ble Governor, His Excellency, Shri Ramen Deka, Dr. Bina Modi, Ms. Charu Modi, and Dr. Monika Sethi Sharma.

KKMU graduates secured placements in leading companies such as GPI, Indofil, Aug Tech, Colorbar, Thomson Reuters, Zomato, Berger Paints, HDFC and Logy AI--reflecting the university's dedication to job-readiness and practical learning.

Also Read | Bohag Bihu 2025 Wishes, Messages and Greetings for Assamese New Year.

Delivering his address on this occasion, Honorable Governor of Chhattisgarh, His Excellency, Shri Ramen Deka, lauding KKMU's efforts said, "Education is the most powerful tool for transforming societies, empowering individuals and building strong nation."

Addressing the graduating batch, Dr. Bina Modi, Chairperson of Modi Enterprises - KK Modi Group, shared heartfelt reflections from her own life journey.

"It fills me with pride to see KKMU grow into an institution that shapes confident, capable, and conscious leaders of tomorrow. It was my late husband's vision to provide world-class education to young minds, and I feel a deep sense of fulfilment in carrying that legacy forward. My life lessons were self-taught, but each of you has had the opportunity to learn, question, and grow on a platform that prepares you for the future," said Dr. Bina Modi.

Charu Modi, Chancellor of KKMU, a driving force behind KKMU, also addressed the gathering. "KKMU is much more than a university. It is a launchpad for limitless possibilities. Our graduates are leaving with more than degrees. They are taking with them the mindset to innovate, the skills to excel, and the values to lead with purpose," said Charu Modi.

The event also featured remarks by Dr. Monika Sethi Sharma, Vice Chancellor of KKMU, who spoke about the university's commitment to academic excellence and holistic development.

KK Modi University continues to set benchmarks in providing world-class education through a multidisciplinary, industry-aligned, and technology-enabled curriculum. With a strong emphasis on holistic learning, global exposure, and real-world problem-solving, KKMU is rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for students who aspire to lead and innovate.

Over 60 students across disciplines such as MBA, B.Tech, BBA, and BCA were awarded degrees, many of whom have already been placed in prestigious organizations including Colorbar, Big Mint, Stratview Research, ABIS, Apply Legal, Career Potli, BB Advisory, Brand Mark and GPI to name a few.

Placement highlights include:

Shivani Khandelwal

MBA Batch 2020

KKMU shaped my business foundation with hands-on learning and strong industry links.

An internship at Godfrey Philips and placement at Indofil led to ISB Hyderabad today.

Rajbir Kaur

MBA Batch 2021

My MODICARE internship strengthened my managerial abilities.

KKMU's guidance helped me land a role as Assistant Manager at GPI Delhi.

Vedant Wagh

MBA Batch 2021

An internship at Godfrey Philips sharpened my marketing skills.

KKMU's placement support led me to Indofil Industries as a Sales Trainee.

Pranjal Parakh

MBA Batch 2021

KKMU's industry integration prepared me for success at Marque Inc.

The academic training built my confidence to thrive professionally.

Rashmeet Kaur

BBA Batch 2020

"Interning at Logy AI, Hyderabad gave me real-world exposure to project management and administrative operations. KKMU's guidance played a key role in helping me become a Sr. Project Associate."

Pulkit Sahu

B.Tech Batch 2020

"My internship at Augtech Nextwealth IT Services sharpened my coding skills through real-world projects.Thanks to KKMU's support, I've now joined as a Developer."

Siddharth Mukherjee

BCA Batch 2021

"My internship at Codicians gave me valuable hands-on experience in the tech industry. Doing MBA at KK Modi University, where I'm exploring the blend of technology and management. These stories reflect the university's unique emphasis on internship-to-placement pathways and practical industry exposure.

KK Modi University: Established in the year 2019.

With Mission:

Value creation by nurturing well rounded career-ready professionals and entrepreneurs through educational excellence and experience-based learning.

With Vision:

To be a university of choice for developing future leaders and entrepreneurs. KK Modi University works on three philosophies of instruction which will help in developing Nation Building Entrepreneurs-

* Inner Life Skills - Life long learning, self esteem, open mindedness, mindfulness, self awareness, confidence and happiness.

* Outer Life Skills - Empathy, critical thinking, creativity, communication, collaboration, power of positive thinking and developing personality.

* Career Skills - Getting expertise in domain skills, gaining practical industry experience and technical global competencies - through the best international university partners and corporate (co-op) domain partners.

KK Modi University is a career-focused university that offers innovative courses to prepare students for successful careers. Recognized by UGC, the university emphasizes interaction with experienced faculty and international academic partnerships for a holistic learning experience. Based in Durg, Chhattisgarh, India and catering to national and international students, the university offers under graduate, post graduate and diploma courses across various disciplines.

It has 7 Under Graduate Programs: BBA, B Com(H), B Tech CSE, BCA, BSc. CS, B Des(H), BHM.

It has 7 Post Graduate Programs: M Com, M Tech CSE, MBA, MCA, PhD, MHM, M Des.

It has 3 Integrated Programs: B Tech CSE + MBA, B Tech CSE + M Tech CSE, BBA + MBA.

It has 6 Executive Programs: MBA, MBA Business Analytics, MBA Finance, MBA Marketing, MBA OB & HRM, MBA Production Operations.

KK Modi University has International collaborations and MoUs with top ranked international universities namely UC Davis (USA), Virginia Commonwealth University (USA), Hochschule Luzern (Switzerland), Paris School of Art (France) to facilitate a wonderful opportunity to students to study abroad to gain short term multi-disciplinary experiences through our academic partnerships. KK Modi University also provides International Dual Degree opportunities for highly talented and strongly motivated students.

KK Modi University's collaboration with industry partners gives the real-world, program-related work experience while pursuing education. It also helps to decide what kind of job any student might want and increase the chances of acquiring a good job (with a higher salary) as a graduate.

KK Modi University has partnered with Godfrey Philips India Limited, Indofil Industries Ltd, Techment, Zomato, Dabur, TCS, Big Mint, ABIS, Augtech Nxt Wealth, Apply Legal, Stratview Research, Tech B, The Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) bringing for students, an opportunity to balance classroom theory with practical, hands-on experience prior to graduation.

Spread over 25 acres, KKMU campus is designed by the world class architects Walter F Wagner, Sami Rintala, Sandip Kumar and Anna Heringer, and situated within walking distance of Shivnath river. It is also in close proximity to Raipur and the twin city of Durg - Bhilai, the educational hub of Chhattisgarh and a well-planned, fast-growing township.

#KKMUConvocation #KKMUPlacements #CareerUniversityIndia

For more information: kkmu.edu.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)