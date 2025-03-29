PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 29: KP Green Engineering Limited, a part of the KP Group and specializes in customized steel engineering and manufacturing, providing tailored solutions for renewable energy, industrial, and infrastructure applications, has secured orders worth Rs. 756.40 crore from diverse clients, showcasing its strong market presence and execution capabilities. The company aims to complete these new orders by the end of the financial year.

Commenting on the significant orders, Dr. Faruk G Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of KP Green Engineering Limited, said, "We are pleased to announce these substantial orders across multiple segments, further strengthening our position as a trusted partner in the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors. These orders not only reflect our diverse expertise but also showcase the confidence clients place in our ability to deliver high-quality engineering solutions. As we continue to expand our portfolio, our focus remains on timely execution, technological advancement, and contributing to India's clean energy goals."

In another significant development, KPGEL has strengthened its capabilities by expanding into Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) solutions for industrial infrastructure, addressing the growing market demand. As part of this expansion, the company has increased its production capacity by 24,000 MT per annum in Phase 1 at its Matar facility. On the same lines, the company is committed to reach the full capacity in production by end of the financial year.

The Matar factory, which will house Asia's largest galvanising kettle, will have an overall annual production capacity of 2.94 lakh metric tonnes. Commencement of production at full fledge will result in total capacity of ~4 lakh metric tonnes per annum. The project will nearly quadruple KP Green Engineering's galvanising capacity, enabling it to meet growing market demand and shape the future of construction.

"The commencement of Pre-Engineered Building work at Matar within a year of our successful IPO once again demonstrates that we don't just make promises, we deliver what we commit. The factory is on track for completion within the stipulated timeline and will significantly boost the company's top line and bottom line," Moinul Kadva, Whole Time Director, KP Green Engineering.

KP Green Engineering specialises in diverse portfolio that includes Lattice Towers Structures, Substation Structures, Solar Module Mounting Structures, Cable trays, Earthing strips, Beam Crash Barriers and other infrastructure solution products.

