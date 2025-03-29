Bengaluru, March 29: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday presented its budget for 2025-26, prepared under the "Brand Bengaluru" concept, with an outlay of about Rs 19,930 crore—an almost 50 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year, officials said. The budget proposes to collect a solid waste management user fee along with property tax from the year 2025-26.

Presented by BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance) Dr Harish Kumar K, the major portion of the budget—about 65 per cent, amounting to Rs 12,952.20 crore—has been allocated for development works. This was the fifth consecutive budget presented in the absence of an elected body. BBMP Administrator S R Umashankar and Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath were present during the budget presentation. Karnataka Budget: CM Siddaramaiah Says Fiscal Deficit Maintained in 2025–26, Special Focus on Bengaluru Infrastructure (Watch Video).

"For the first time, BBMP has presented a budget of this scale. Last year, our budget was Rs 13,408 crore; this time, it has increased by Rs 6,521.15 crore to Rs 19,930.64 crore—an almost 50 per cent rise from last year. This was possible because the Karnataka government has provided an additional grant of Rs 4,000 crore," Umashankar told reporters after the budget presentation.

In his budget speech, Harish Kumar stated that the total expenditure for 2025-26 would be Rs 19,927.08 crore, with a surplus of Rs 3.56 crore. "The BBMP's 2025-26 budget, prepared under the 'Brand Bengaluru' concept, incorporates key initiatives and allocations. In 2025-26, BBMP's total receipts will be Rs 19,930.64 crore, comprising an opening balance of Rs 2.53 crore, revenue from its resources of Rs 11,149.17 crore, and Central and State Government grants of Rs 8,778.94 crore," he said.

Operation and maintenance expenses account for 10 percent of the total budget at Rs 1,968.70 crore, while 9 per cent, or Rs 1,751.23 crore, has been allocated for establishment expenses. Additionally, Rs 1,400 crore (7 per cent) has been earmarked for solid waste management. Programme expenses—including health, education, and welfare—account for 4 per cent of the overall budget at Rs 857.44 crore, while Rs 604.50 crore (3 per cent) has been set aside for the refund of deposits and cess. Administrative expenses account for Rs 393.01 crore (2 per cent of the budget). Karnataka Budget 2025: CM Siddaramaiah Announces Quota for Muslims in Government Contracts, INR 42,018 Crore for SC/ST Welfare.

The city's civic body expects to generate Rs 5,716 crore from property tax, Rs 4,952 crore from non-tax revenue, over Rs 7,542 crore from state government grants, Rs 498 crore from Government of India grants, Rs 500 crore from the World Bank, and Rs 238 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund, among other sources.