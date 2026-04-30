Business News | Krafton Hits Record Q1 2026 Revenue; Bgmi Drives Strong Engagement in India

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30: KRAFTON, Inc., today announced its first quarter earnings for 2026. Based on consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS), KRAFTON reported revenue of KRW 1.3714 trillion and operating profit of KRW 561.6 billion in Q1 2026, marking all-time highs for both metrics in a single quarter. Revenue grew 56.9%, and operating profit rose 22.8% year-over-year. First quarter operating profit alone reached 53% of KRAFTON's full-year operating profit for 2025.

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- Sets record high quarterly revenue of KRW 1.3714 trillion (up 56.9% year-over-year) in Q1 2026

- Operating profit reaches an all-time quarterly high of KRW 561.6 billion (up 22.8% year-over-year) in Q1 2026

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- PUBG IP Franchise demonstrates sustained growth potential with revenue up 24% year-over-year

- inZOI scale-up, Subnautica 2 Early Access launch, and AI for Game driving mid-to-long-term growth

- BGMI maintains strong user engagement momentum in India

Key Performance Highlights for Q1 2026

Quarterly revenue by business segment was

- KRW 363.9 billion from PC

- KRW 702.7 billion from mobile

- KRW 13.8 billion from console

- KRW 291.0 billion from others

- PUBG IP Franchise Strategy

PUBG IP Franchise revenue grew 24% year-over-year and surpassed KRW 1 trillion in quarterly revenue, driving KRAFTON's record-setting performance. On PC, new content and strong live-service operations around PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS fuelled revenue growth. To celebrate the game's ninth anniversary, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS partnered with iconic luxury British sports car manufacturer Aston Martin to become the first vehicle resale event on PC. The event delivered a significant revenue uplift compared to its original 2023 sale, demonstrating strong user demand for legacy content.

On mobile, premium content and IP collaborations contributed to the record quarterly revenue. A collaboration with German sports car brand Apollo Automobil drove demand among high-spending users. BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) expanded user accessibility through server capacity investments and a wider content lineup, resulting in a 17% year-over-year increase in paying users. The BGMI tournament BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2026 (BGIS 2026), recorded its highest-ever viewership, reaffirming the title's national standing in India. Building on this strong momentum, BGMI is set to roll out a range of new skins and IP collaborations in Q2, aimed at further elevating the player experience. Other revenue increased by KRW 285.9 billion year-over-year, primarily reflecting the consolidated inclusion of ADK Group.

The PUBG IP continues to evolve into a content platform accumulating diverse gaming content and gameplay experiences, underpinned by a strong fanbase and competitive live service. In April, the new game mode, Xeno Point, increased user traffic as it introduced a new kind of gameplay beyond battle royale. A mode based on the IP, PAYDAY, is set to launch in May, with additional modes and UGC expansions to follow. KRAFTON plans to further accelerate the growth of the PUBG IP Franchise by strengthening its presence in emerging markets and enhancing its global fanbase marketing.

inZOI Scale-Up, Subnautica 2 Early Access Launch, and AI for Game Initiative

Launched in Early Access in March 2025, KRAFTON's next-generation life simulation game inZOI is focused on scaling up to become an IP with a long-term product life cycle (PLC). KRAFTON plans to improve the life simulation experience through content enhancements and expand player accessibility via console porting. An AI script modding tool will be provided to enable players to create content more easily. KRAFTON also plans to evolve inZOI into a platform IP by adding a multiplayer feature, allowing users to share user-generated content and enjoy gameplay together.

Open-world survival crafting game Subnautica 2 is expected to launch in Early Access. New content, including a Co-op mode, will offer new experiences for both existing fans and new players.

KRAFTON will continue to advance its "AI for Game" initiative, which centers on delivering differentiated gameplay experiences using AI. The company plans to fine-tune its four Raon multimodal AI models released in April for individual titles, tailoring each to specific game characteristics to enable new play experiences. KRAFTON will also launch the Co-Playable Character (CPC) PUBG Ally as a Beta service in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Arcade this year, providing players with unique and immersive in-game experiences using AI technology.

Shareholder Return Program Update

In line with its Shareholder Return Program announced in February, KRAFTON repurchased KRW 200 billion in shares and returned KRW 99.6 billion in dividend payouts in Q1 2026. KRW 336.2 billion worth of acquired shares were also cancelled. KRAFTON remains committed to carrying out its Shareholder Return Program and plans to continue enhancing long-term shareholder value.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is built on a global network of 19 creative studios that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each independent studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier game IPs, including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company with world-class development capabilities, continuously exploring new possibilities that enhance the gameplay experience -- including AI and other emerging technologies. For more information, visit www.krafton.com.

About KRAFTON India

In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $250 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit https://krafton.in/

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