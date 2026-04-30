Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: RR Captain Fined 25 Per Cent Match Fee

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Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a league match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday. The sanction follows an incident where the 24-year-old was observed using a vape inside the team dressing room at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. A media release from the IPL confirmed the disciplinary action after the match referee found Parag guilty of a Level 1 offence. Riyan Parag Caught Smoking Vape in Dressing Room During PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Code of Conduct Violation

Riyan Parag was found to have breached Article 2.21 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates specifically to "conduct that brings the game into disrepute". The incident occurred during the second innings of the match whilst the Rajasthan Royals were at the crease.

Key details of the sanction include:

Financial Penalty: A fine of 25 per cent of his match fee for the fixture.

Disciplinary Record: The accumulation of one demerit point.

Admission of Guilt: Parag admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee Amit Sharma. Match Referee Oversight The matter was formally reviewed by Match Referee Amit Sharma. Reports suggest that while on-field umpires Tanmay Srivastava and Nitin Menon did not initially report the incident immediately after the game, the situation was escalated following the emergence of video evidence. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee’s decision is final and binding. What Is Vaping and How Is It Injurious to Health? Everything You Need To Know Amid Riyan Parag Controversy. Maintaining League Reputation

The BCCI has indicated that it is exploring further options to ensure the reputation of the IPL remains intact. This includes the possibility of initiating proceedings for more stringent actions against the erring team and its officials to guarantee strict adherence to league standards in the future.

This incident marks another instance of disciplinary scrutiny for the Rajasthan Royals this season. Earlier this month, team manager Ravinder “Romi” Bhinder was fined INR 1 lakh for a protocol breach after being found using a mobile phone in the dugout during a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).