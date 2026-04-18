PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18: KRAFTON India today announced the third cohort of its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) and marked a key milestone with the upcoming launch of Frontier Paladin, the first PC game to emerge from the incubator, set to release on April 24, 2026. Together, these developments underscore KIGI's growing contribution to supporting India's game development ecosystem and enabling studios to build globally competitive titles.

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- New cohort introduces deeper hands-on support, functional experts, and user acquisition backing for selected studios

- Frontier Paladin, KIGI's first PC title by Singular Scheme, launches April 24 with a blend of action RPG and tower defense gameplay

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Now in its third edition, KIGI welcomes four emerging game development studios into its flagship program. Selected teams will receive milestone-based financial assistance ranging from $50,000 to $150,000, along with 6-12 months of mentorship from KRAFTON's global network. This cohort introduces an expanded mentorship model with deeper engagement, dedicated functional experts, and a stronger focus on quality control. KRAFTON India will also provide user acquisition support, alongside access to tools and services through partners including Google Cloud, AWS, AccelByte, Lift Off's GameRefinery, AppMagic, Lysto, and newly onboarded partners Liquid and Grit and GameRamp.

The cohort features four studios developing games across diverse genres, reflecting the creativity and technical ambition of India's new generation of developers.

- Xod Games Studio - Jaipur, Rajasthan

Game: Peaky Circus - Peaky Circus is a rich and immersive narrative-driven Metroidvania game that transports players into a mystical world populated by clowns hiding their true identities behind masks.

- EvolX Games - Bangalore, Karnataka

Game: Ludaro - Ludaro is a roguelike deck-building dice game with a unique twist on Ludo!

- Ether Games - Kochi, Kerala

Game: Battlefront - Battlefront is a high-intensity mobile shooter where players engage in immersive frontline battles across dynamic warzones.

- RedDevil Studio - Hyderabad, Telangana

Game: Rooster Rumble - Rooster Rumble is a rooster fighting game in mobile PvP and brawler segment, with short-sessions and skill-based competitions as hooks.

Since its launch in 2023, KIGI has supported 10 studios across its first two cohorts, spanning diverse genres such as puzzle, RPG, action-adventure, and sports. The program has helped developers strengthen their production capabilities, refine go-to-market strategies, and support the launch readiness of their titles. With backing from strategic partners and hands-on mentorship from industry experts across India and South Korea, KIGI has contributed to building a stronger pipeline of locally developed games with global potential, while creating opportunities for studios to access publishing support, venture funding, and long-term growth.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, said, "India is seeing strong momentum in game development, with more creators building for global audiences. Through KIGI, we aim to support this growth by enabling studios with the right resources and guidance."

One such studio to emerge from KIGI is Mumbai-based Singular Scheme with its upcoming title, Frontier Paladin, the first PC game to emerge from the incubator. The single-player action RPG combines skill-based melee combat with tower defense mechanics. Players take on the role of Titus, a Paladin navigating a cursed battlefield while defending their Order's fortress through strategic trap placement, AI-led allies, and evolving character builds. The game represents a meaningful step for premium PC game development in India and has already received recognition through awards at IGDC 2024 and 2025.

Ahad Oomerbhoy, Founder, Singular Scheme, "Frontier Paladin has been a four-year journey of relentless iteration, refining combat feel and redesigning progression to truly balance RPG depth with strategic defense. Building this game demanded patience, experimentation, and the willingness to rethink major systems until they felt right. What sets it apart is that hybrid experience - a deliberate paced action RPG that seamlessly transforms into tactical tower defense. We hope our journey is one of the first; that many other Indian studios will make similar journeys regarding ambitious, premium PC games being built locally for a global stage."

Anuj Sahani, Head - KIGI and Director of Publishing, KRAFTON India, "Through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator, our aim has always been to back India's most promising game developers with the resources and guidance needed to build globally competitive titles. KIGI's mission is to work closely with studios, strengthening their development capabilities, and helping them navigate the journey from concept to market. By supporting talented teams from across the country, we hope to play a meaningful role in shaping a stronger, more globally visible game development ecosystem in India."

With the launch of Frontier Paladin on April 24 and the introduction of Cohort 3, KIGI continues to strengthen its role in supporting India's game development ecosystem.

Follow KRAFTON India for the latest updates on KIGI and other announcements.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making.

KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world.

For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers. KRAFTON India has also played a pivotal role in shaping the country's esports landscape through marquee tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS, setting new benchmarks for development of grassroot talent, competitiveness, and fan engagement, while helping establish esports as a mainstream sporting and entertainment category in India. Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

About KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI)

KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) is a mentorship-focused incubation program launched in 2023 to support and accelerate India's game development ecosystem. Designed to nurture emerging game developers, it provides financial assistance, hands-on mentorship from globally renowned industry veterans, and access to KRAFTON's vast suite of resources. Participants receive financial assistance ranging between $50,000 and $150,000, along with expert guidance from seasoned professionals based across India, South Korea, and other key gaming ecosystems the world over, equipping them with the tools to build successful games. Beyond incubation, KIGI also opens avenues for publishing, venture capital funding, and potential equity investment from KRAFTON. The inaugural and second cohorts together comprise 10 studios nationwide. With the third cohort now underway, KIGI continues to empower Indian game developers in creating globally competitive, high-quality games.

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