French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Paris for high-level discussions focused on tensions in Iran and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. While the talks were centred on geopolitical coordination, a brief on-camera interaction between the two leaders quickly went viral on social media.

The video shows an unexpected and visibly awkward moment during their greeting, which prompted widespread online commentary. While some users interpreted the exchange as light-hearted, others debated the body language between the two leaders. The video circulated widely shortly after the meeting concluded. Did Emmanuel Macron Share Photo and Video of Jeffrey Epstein Kissing Melania Trump? Here’s the Fact Check.

Emmanuel Macron-Giorgia Meloni Hug Video Goes Viral

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Talks Focus on Iran and Strait of Hormuz Security

The Paris meeting primarily addressed rising geopolitical tensions linked to Iran and the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for international energy trade. Discussions included regional stability, maritime security, and coordination among European partners amid ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East.

The meeting was part of broader diplomatic efforts involving multiple countries concerned about disruptions to global trade routes. PM Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron Agree on Urgently Restoring Freedom of Navigation in Strait of Hormuz.

During the discussions, France and the United Kingdom confirmed plans to lead a “defensive” multinational mission aimed at protecting navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Macron said the initiative would focus on safeguarding commercial shipping and ensuring stability once conditions allow full implementation.

Officials clarified that the mission would be defensive in nature and activated after a sustained ceasefire or stabilisation in the region.

The conference reportedly included representatives from 49 countries across Europe and Asia, with participation primarily through video conferencing. However, neither the United States nor Iran took part in the discussions, despite both being central actors in the ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting the region.

Iran Announces Conditional Reopening of Hormuz Strait

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open to commercial vessels during the ceasefire period, signalling a temporary de-escalation in maritime tensions.

The announcement helped ease concerns in global markets, which had been reacting to earlier fears of disruption to oil and shipping routes passing through the strait.

The viral video of the Macron-Meloni interaction drew mixed reactions online, with users offering differing interpretations of the moment. Some described it as informal and friendly, while others viewed it as an awkward exchange. Despite the online attention, officials have not commented on the clip, and the focus of the summit remained on regional security and economic stability.

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