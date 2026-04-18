A 10-year-old girl from the Burari area of North Delhi was recently hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from acute liver failure, a condition doctors have linked to her frequent consumption of street-side momos. The young patient, whose identity has been withheld for privacy, reportedly experienced severe neurological symptoms, including significant memory loss and an inability to walk, before medical intervention saved her life. The girl's parents, who are both working professionals, noted that the child began showing signs of unusual fatigue and forgetfulness several weeks ago.

Investigations revealed that while her parents were away at work, the child frequently purchased momos and other fast food from local vendors using money provided by her grandfather. Sudden Death Caught on Camera: Delhi Police ASI Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack in Tis Hazari Court Complex; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The situation escalated rapidly as the child lost the ability to perform basic motor functions and began failing to recognize family members. Upon being rushed to the hospital, diagnostic tests confirmed that her liver had stopped functioning correctly, causing a dangerous buildup of toxins in her bloodstream that led to brain swelling (encephalopathy).

Life-Saving Treatment

Initially, medical teams considered a liver transplant as the only viable option for the child's survival. However, specialists decided to attempt plasmapheresis—a process that filters the blood to remove harmful toxins and replace plasma.

The treatment proved successful. Following the procedure, the girl regained consciousness and her liver function began to stabilize. Doctors confirmed that she is now on the path to recovery and has regained her motor skills and memory, though she remains under observation. Delhi Double Murder Case: Father, Son Stabbed to Death by Neighbour in CR Park Over Money Dispute; Accused Detained.

The Hidden Dangers of Unhygienic Street Food

Medical experts have raised alarms regarding the hygiene standards of popular street foods like momos and pani puri. According to Dr. Shailesh Sharma of the pediatric department, nearly 35% of children in Delhi are showing early signs of fatty liver and other digestive issues due to poor dietary habits.

Gastroenterologists explain that unhygienic food handling can lead to Hepatitis A and E, food-borne viral infections that can cause sudden, acute liver failure in vulnerable individuals. In this case, the combination of frequent consumption and potentially contaminated ingredients or water used in the street food served as the primary trigger for the medical emergency.

A Growing Public Health Concern

This incident highlights a broader trend in urban India where "lifestyle diseases," once associated only with adults, are increasingly appearing in children. Experts point to a lack of regulation in street food preparation and the rising trend of "junk food culture" as major contributors.

Health officials advise parents to monitor their children's dietary habits closely and emphasize the importance of home-cooked meals. For those who do consume street food, doctors recommend choosing vendors who maintain high sanitation standards, serve food hot, and use treated water to minimize the risk of life-threatening infections.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).