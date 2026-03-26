PNN

New Delhi [India], March 26: KRAFTON India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Under this MoU, KRAFTON India will work with DPIIT across digital entertainment, online social gaming, esports, interactive media, and artificial intelligence. The MoU was signed by Vibhor Kukreti, Head of Government Relations, KRAFTON India, and T. L. K. Singh, Deputy Secretary, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

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The partnership will explore opportunities to organize innovation challenges under the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge and host targeted hackathons to address industry-specific challenges. Both organizations will also collaborate on workshops, roundtables, and masterclasses to build capabilities in game design, animation, immersive technologies, esports management, AI applications, and digital production frameworks. This builds on KRAFTON India's long-term investments in India's gaming and startup ecosystem, reflecting its continued role as an active ecosystem enabler.

The MoU also aims to enable engagement with startups across digital entertainment, online social gaming, esports, interactive media, and AI domains, facilitating industry exposure and potential collaboration opportunities. It will further support curated industry interactions and virtual forums to provide exposure to global trends and practices. KRAFTON India and DPIIT will also work together to promote awareness of global best practices in AI-enabled technologies, digital safety frameworks, and responsible innovation, while facilitating participation in relevant Startup India initiatives and sectoral programs contributing to the long-term development and expansion of the ecosystem.

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Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT said that this collaboration with KRAFTON India represents a significant step towards strengthening India's digital and creative economy. He emphasized that partnerships with global leaders in digital entertainment will enable startups to innovate, scale, and build globally competitive solutions in emerging technology domains.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, said, "India stands at a pivotal moment in the evolution of its digital entertainment ecosystem, with the potential to become a global centre for innovation and content creation. At KRAFTON India, we see this as an opportunity to go beyond market growth and actively contribute to building the capabilities, talent, and infrastructure that will define the industry's future. Our partnership with DPIIT reflects this long-term commitment to working alongside stakeholders to unlock new possibilities for India's gaming, esports, and interactive media ecosystem."

Vibhor Kukreti, Head of Government Relations, KRAFTON India, added, "Krafton India's partnership with DPIIT reflects a shared ambition to accelerate the growth of India's digital entertainment ecosystem. India is already one of the most important digital entertainment markets globally, and its next phase of growth will be defined by strong local capabilities, innovation, and the creation of globally competitive IP across digital entertainment, AI, gaming, and esports. Through this collaboration, KRAFTON India aims to play a meaningful role in enabling startups, strengthening talent pipelines, and bringing global expertise to support India's emergence as a leading hub for digital entertainment and interactive media."

With this collaboration, KRAFTON India continues to deepen its engagement in India as both a key market and a growing centre for creation, working closely with institutional partners to support the ecosystem's next phase of development. The partnership is expected to open new avenues for startups and talent to participate more actively in the evolving digital entertainment landscape.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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