Mumbai, March 26: Central government employees and pensioners across India are eagerly tracking developments surrounding the 8th Pay Commission, with early projections indicating a substantial salary and pension boost. While the commission’s final recommendations are yet to be announced, preliminary estimates have sparked optimism among lakhs of beneficiaries.

Experts, however, caution that even once approved, revised salaries may not reach bank accounts immediately. CA Manish Mishra explained, “The 8th Pay Commission is said to be effective from January 1, 2026 on paper, but in practical terms, higher salaries will probably not reach employees’ bank accounts until late 2026 or during the financial year 2026-27, similar to delays seen after previous pay commissions.” 8th Pay Commission: Govt Shares Timeline, Salary Revision Plans and Key Details in Lok Sabha.

8th Pay Commission: Expected Salary and Pension Boost

According to a report by Ambit Institutional Equities, the 8th Pay Commission, anticipated to be implemented in FY27, could increase government salaries and pensions by 30-34%. The changes are expected to impact around 11 million beneficiaries, including central government employees and pensioners.

“The final hike will depend on many factors, such as revisions to the pay matrix, allowances, and the chosen fitment factor. The eventual rise could be equal to or slightly higher than previous pay increases,” Mishra added. Analysts and financial portals have already started offering tools like the 8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator to help employees estimate their revised monthly pay under different fitment scenarios. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Will Minimum Basic Salary Jump to INR 54,000 for Central Employees? Arrears May Reach up to INR 15 Lakh.

Scope of Impact

Government data shows that India has around 50.14 lakh central government employees. Pensioners include nearly 69 lakh under the old pension scheme and approximately 49,802 under the National Pension System. This indicates a wide-reaching effect of the commission’s recommendations on salaries, pensions, and overall household incomes.

Consultation Process and Timeline

The consultation process for the 8th Pay Commission is still ongoing. Employees and stakeholders can submit their responses to the commission’s questionnaire through the MyGov portal. The deadline for submissions has been extended to March 31, 2026.

While the exact scale of the hike and the timeline for arrear payments remain uncertain, experts advise employees to prepare for significant changes to their remuneration once the recommendations are officially implemented.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).