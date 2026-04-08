SMPL

New Delhi [India], April 8: Television actor Kunal Jaisingh has announced the release of his debut book Unlock Your Potential, marking his transition from screen to author. Published by Oswaal Books, the book offers a candid look at his personal journey through self-doubt, rejection, and eventual growth in a highly competitive industry.

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Blending personal experiences with practical reflections, Unlock Your Potential moves away from traditional self-help formats and instead presents an honest, conversational narrative. Through real-life anecdotes, Jaisingh explores themes such as overcoming limiting beliefs, building resilience through consistent action, and developing discipline as a foundation for long-term success.

Speaking about the book, Jaisingh said:

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"This book comes from a very personal place. It's not about giving advice, but about sharing what I've learned through my own journey, the failures, the doubts, and the small mindset shifts that helped me grow. If it encourages even one person to take that first step forward, it has served its purpose."

With a strong connection among young audiences, Jaisingh brings a relatable perspective to the conversation around personal growth, particularly for individuals navigating ambition, uncertainty, and societal expectations. His move into writing reflects a broader effort to encourage open dialogue around mindset and self-development.

The book is now available on the Oswaal Books website as well as major e-commerce platforms (Amazon and Flipkart).

About Kunal Jaisingh

Kunal Jaisingh is an Indian television actor with over 12 years of experience, best known for his acclaimed role as Omkara Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz. Known for his versatility across television and digital platforms, he has built a strong and loyal audience base.

Over the years, he has evolved as an artist, choosing roles that reflect depth and authenticity while continually pushing creative boundaries. In addition to acting, he hosts a podcast, creating a space for meaningful conversations and deeper connection with his audience.

Driven by a purpose beyond fame, Kunal aims to use storytelling as a powerful tool to inspire, impact, and bring about conscious change.

About Oswaal Books

Oswaal Books is India's most loved learning brand, trusted by millions of students, parents, and educators across the country. With a legacy of making learning simpler, smarter, and stress-free, Oswaal Books is recommended by over 4.5 lakh teachers and is used by 48,000+ schools and coaching institutes nationwide. The brand's high-quality, research-backed learning resources support 2.5+ crore students and aspirants across 30+ school, Olympiad, entrance, and competitive examinations.

Oswaal Books is available at 9,000+ bookstores across 700+ districts and has consistently played a key role in the success journeys of national toppers across CBSE Boards, NEET, JEE, CLAT, and other competitive pathways, including students achieving CBSE Class 10th AIR 1, CBSE Class 12th 499/500, and top national entrance ranks.

Endorsed by leading online educators and deeply trusted by parents, Oswaal Books continues to redefine learning for India, making knowledge accessible, engaging, and impactful for every learner.

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