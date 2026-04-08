A major verification drive targeting auto rickshaw and taxi drivers has been launched in Mira Bhayandar, marking a significant step by the Maharashtra Transport Department to curb irregularities in licence issuance. The pilot project includes strict scrutiny of permits, domicile certificates, and a newly enforced compulsory Marathi language test for drivers.

Over 12,000 registered auto and taxi drivers operating across Mira Road and Bhayandar are currently undergoing phased verification. Authorities are examining documents to ensure compliance with rules, particularly domicile certificates, which require a minimum of 15 years of residence in the state. Alongside document checks, drivers must now demonstrate their ability to read, write, and speak Marathi. Why Did Maharashtra Cancel Bike Taxi Licences of Ola, Uber and Rapido?

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the initiative was triggered by a complaint from Narendra Mehta, who flagged large-scale discrepancies in issuing permits and badges. The matter was escalated to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, prompting immediate action.

The verification drive is expected to have a wide-reaching impact. Mumbai and its surrounding suburbs currently have nearly 2.8 lakh auto rickshaw permits and around 20,000 taxi permits, supporting close to 5 lakh drivers. Across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the number rises to nearly 4 lakh drivers, indicating the scale at which similar checks could be implemented. Pune Cab Fare Hike: Ola, Uber and Rapido To Follow Government-Approved Meter Rates in Maharashtra From May 1; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

A key feature of the drive is the Marathi proficiency test, now mandatory under amended provisions of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Drivers are required to complete written and oral assessments, including writing short paragraphs in Marathi. Failure to meet the criteria may result in suspension of licences and permits.

The campaign will continue until Maharashtra Day, after which the Regional Transport Office (RTO) will submit a detailed report. Based on its findings, the Maharashtra government is likely to roll out similar verification drives across the state, tightening regulations and ensuring transparency in transport operations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).