Lack of access to an office is a main driver of recent job moves in India, Unispace study reveals

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 15: A lack of access to an office space is the main driver of job moves in India in the past two years, according to a new study by global workplace creation experts, Unispace.

'Returning for Good', a Unispace Global Workplace Insights report - which combined the results of an in-depth survey of 9,500 employees and 6,650 business leaders from across 17 countries worldwide - including 500 employees and 500 senior decision makers in companies with 50+ employees in India - revealed that more than a quarter (28 per cent) of Indian workers moved to a new company in the last two years due to a lack of office space from their previous employer.

The Unispace survey also sheds light on the impact of the hybrid work model on India's workforce. 27 per cent of Indian employees rated liking the office as a top reason to stay with their employer, suggesting that workers place significant value on the physical workspace.

India stood out as the only country where a direct correlation between a lack of workspace and employee turnover rates was observed. Abi Roni Mattom, Country Director, India at Unispace, said, "Data from India clearly demonstrates that many employees prefer to work in an office, but too few employers are providing inspiring and purposeful spaces that meet employee needs and values, including the provision of private working areas."

Globally, three in four companies surveyed (75 per cent) indicated that they have increased their real estate portfolio in the last two years, with companies across Asia Pacific indicating numbers even higher than this. This expansion includes revenue-generating trends such as creating hospitality spaces (44 per cent).

Abi Roni Mattom said, "Unispace is a global leader in creating people-centric spaces. In India, we have been consulting global clients, including Bottomline and HP, on workplace solutions to bring their employees back to the office, enhance their engagement, attract, and retain talent. The significance of the workplace is underscored by the findings of the Returning for Good survey, which highlights its ability to spark brilliance, deepen connections, foster a sense of belonging and propel success."

For the full Returning for Good report, please download via this link.

