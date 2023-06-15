The archaeologists have come up with a unique discovery from Spain. The researchers have found a stone object which resembles a penis. The object may not have been used for sexual purposes, rather, it's assumed to be used to sharpen weapons.

The archaeologists uncovered the six-inch stone penis while excavating a medieval fortress in Spain. The researchers believe this stone's purpose was not to fulfil sexual gratification. In Medieval Britain, Cancer Cases Around Ten Times Higher Than Previously Thought, Reveals Study.

Everything to Know About the Six-Inch Stone Penis

The archaeologists were on an excavating site in southwest Spain when they discovered this stone penis. The archaeologists were digging the site to discover the use of a large structure that was erected inside the courtyard at the Meira Tower in the Ría de Vigo, Galicia when they discovered this stone object that resembled a penis.

During the dig, the team discovered the six-inch stone penis, which can be interpreted as a sharpening stone. The archaeologists believe that the stone object was possibly used for sharpening weapons. Fin Min Hands over Confiscated Ancient And Medieval Period Artefacts Worth Rupees 63.90 Crores to Culture Ministry.

The discovery made by Arbore Arqueoloxía's archaeology team is quite unique and uncovers another chapter of medieval history. Archaeologists are used to finding uniquely shaped objects belonging to ancient times, but this one stands out because of its shape.

Darío Peña-Pascual, an archaeologist with Arbore Arqueoloxía, says that the purpose of the object was easy to identify as there were traces of wear on one side compatible with its use as a sharpening stone.

Darío Peña-Pascual also believes that this discovery materializes the symbolic association between violence, weapons and masculinity, an association that we know existed in the Middle Ages and that is present in our culture today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2023 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).