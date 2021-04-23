Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): LazyPay, India's preferred Buy Now Pay Later solution by PayU Finance today strengthened its partnership with Dunzo, India's leading hyper-local delivery service with the launch of Dunzo Pay Later.

The revolutionary deferred payment solution Dunzo Pay Later powered by LazyPay will offer the convenience of Buy Now Pay Later with a 0 per cent interest rate (for a 15-day window) to over 2 million monthly active Users on Dunzo. As a strategic response to an upsurge in digital transaction failures, LazyPay and Dunzo also launched an industry-first solution to enhance consumer confidence impacted due to failed transactions.

Dunzo Pay Later powered by LazyPay offers Dunzo customers credit from Rs 500 to Rs 9,999 depending on the profile of the customer, allowing them to conveniently transact via deferred payments and safely repay within 15 days without any interest charged. The solution also aims to solve one of the biggest problems of 'cart abandonment' due to failed transactions by merchants.

As per NPCI's recent data from February 2021, the transaction failure rate at banks due to technical glitches was at 15 per cent, signifying the need to reduce transaction failures at a time when digital payment adoption is surging in India. With a digital transaction success rate of over 99 per cent, LazyPay supports its merchants in reducing cart abandonment and offers the convenience of credit and deferred payments to its customers.

The pilot for Dunzo Pay Later went live in March 2021, and since then, Dunzo has recorded 4% reduction in cart abandonment due to transaction failures in the past two weeks. Both these first-of-a-kind solutions by LazyPay will help Dunzo's customers achieve faster purchase experiences and convenience by reducing friction during online checkouts and achieving a zero-drop situation for online payments.

"Convenience has always been the cornerstone of the experience we promise at Dunzo. Dunzo Pay Later is an extension of that promise and offers Users the choice and convenience of paying later with a seamless ordering experience. We are already witnessing the impact of this integration as Users are able to transact more seamlessly on the app. This has also led to a 28 per cent increase in transactions through LazyPay and will create a superior payment experience for users on the platform," said Anirban Das, Head of Product, Dunzo.

"At LazyPay, our aim is to be the frontrunner in driving innovation in the deferred payments space in India. Our focus has always been to keenly listen to our customers and help solve problems for them. The launch of Dunzo Pay Later and Failed transaction improvement solutions is yet another step in easing the complexities of digital payments through fast, robust and reliable 'Buy Now Pay later' services. You will see us continue to leverage our expertise in AI and technology to deliver personalised payment and affordability products to millions of our customers and to help solve the pain points of our merchants by driving higher conversions for them," said Bhavik Kaul, Product Head, LazyPay.

PayU Finance has been at the forefront of innovation since its launch in 2017, be it pioneering the concept of BNPL in India with the launch of LazyPay or the first-of-its-kind digital revolving credit line option through UPI through LazyPlus and now with Dunzo Pay Later and the Failed Transaction Flow solution.

