Business News | LBSIM Earns AACSB Accreditation - Joins the 6% of Elite Business Schools Globally

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New Delhi [India], April 30: The accreditation, held by approximately 6% of elite business schools worldwide and just 30 institutions in India, confirms what LBSIM's faculty, curriculum, and placement record have demonstrated for decades - that this institution was always built to global standards.

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- AACSB accredits approximately 6% of the world's business schools - LBSIM, New Delhi, now joins this list.

- LBSIM joins only 30 AACSB-accredited institutions in India, alongside IIM Lucknow, IIM Kolkata, ISB Hyderabad, XLRI, and MDI Gurgaon.

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- For an LBSIM student, the AACSB accreditation changes the opening position of every recruiter conversation at firms like EY, Morgan Stanley, PwC, and Deloitte.

- The AACSB credential on an LBSIM transcript does not expire it is a career-long advantage

- LBSIM earned this through 30+ years of curriculum rigour, ethics-first governance rooted in Shastrian values, faculty excellence, and demonstrated social impact.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM), New Delhi, has officially been awarded AACSB accreditation by AACSB International - the world's oldest and most rigorous standard-setting body for business education, founded in 1916. AACSB accreditation is a global quality benchmark - not an opinion, not a survey, but a structured, peer-reviewed determination of institutional excellence. It is earned through a multi-year, review process conducted by academic leaders from other globally accredited peer institutions. The process examines strategic alignment with institutional mission, learner success, thought leadership, and societal impact. Schools that earn the credential must undergo a Continuous Improvement Review (CIR) every six years to maintain it.

Globally, only ~1,070 of the world's business schools hold this credential - approximately 6%. That bracket includes Harvard Business School, The Wharton School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, London Business School, INSEAD, and MIT Sloan - institutions that define what world-class business education looks like. In India, with over 5,000 business schools in operation, only approximately 30 are AACSB-accredited, including IIM Lucknow, IIM Kolkata, ISB Hyderabad, XLRI Jamshedpur, and MDI Gurgaon. LBSIM Delhi now joins this list.

For a student, this changes the terms of every career conversation they will have - not just the first one. When a highly reputed recruiter opens two CVs, one from an AACSB-accredited institution and one from a school without the credential, they do not treat them identically. The accreditation is a signal that requires no translation. It tells the recruiter, before the interview begins, that the candidate's curriculum is current and relevant and that their faculty were assessed for their qualification and real-world relevance. For an LBSIM student, this changes the opening position of every room they walk into.

More concretely: every course in an LBSIM student's programme has been reviewed against measurable learning outcome standards - so they are being taught what they are told they are being taught, and an independent global body has verified that claim. The faculty teaching them finance have been assessed not just for their degrees but for whether their expertise is current and connected to practice - which is why an ex-VC teaching valuation, or an IAS officer teaching governance, is not an anomaly at LBSIM but a standard. The AACSB credential formally unlocks access to international academic partnerships and exchange programmes across the global network of accredited institutions - pathways unavailable to students at non-accredited schools regardless of their individual merit. Five years after graduation, when applying for a senior role or considering education abroad, the AACSB certification on an LBSIM student's transcript does not expire - it is a career-long credential, not a one-time placement advantage. And because LBSIM's fees sit well below those of comparable AACSB-accredited institutions in India, the student is capturing all of this at a cost that makes the return-on-investment case almost impossible to argue against.

The accreditation is the outcome of institutional choices made over 30+ years. LBSIM's Finance x AI curriculum - built around Bloomberg Terminal Lab access, a well-equipped Analytics lab, and AI-integrated programme delivery - produces graduates who enter their first roles already fluent in the tools of professional practice. The school's placement record validates the outcome: consistent engagement from EY, Morgan Stanley, PwC, and Deloitte - firms that return because the standard of student LBSIM produces meets the standard they require. The student who enters with reasonably good CTA, XAT, and GMAT scores and exits into a role at one of these firms is the proof the accreditation has now formally recognised.

Beyond career outcomes, LBSIM's commitment to social impact, community-facing initiatives, and an ethics-first governance culture rooted in Shastrian values reflects the very institutional character AACSB's standards are designed to reward. Accredited institutions are held to account not only for what they teach, but for the kind of institution they are: their governance integrity, their contribution to society, and their commitment to continuous improvement. Integrity, public accountability, and leadership in service of something larger than commercial outcome; these are not values LBSIM adopted to satisfy an accreditor. They are values the accreditor recognised.

"Lal Bahadur Shastri believed that integrity and hard work were not values to be spoken about - they were standards to be lived up to. LBSIM was founded to carry that conviction into management education: to build leaders who are not only professionally capable but ethically grounded. This accreditation, recognised by the most rigorous standard-setting body in global business education, is a confirmation that those values embedded in this institution for over three decades are precisely what the world's best business schools are built on."

- Shri Anil Shastri, Chairman, Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management

"AACSB accreditation is not something a school receives. It is something a school earns - through years of institutional discipline, faculty investment, curriculum rigour, and an uncompromising commitment to placing students at firms that do not lower their hiring standards for anyone. This validation confirms what LBSIM has always known about itself and what it now has the proof to say."

- Dr. Praveen Gupta, Director - Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, New Delhi

About LBSIM

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM) is a New Delhi-based management institution with over 30 years of institutional history. Located in Dwarka, LBSIM offers PGDM programmes anchored in Finance and an AI-integrated curriculum, delivered by faculty drawn from Bureaucrats, ex-Directors, ex-VCs, IAS/IFS officers, Army leaders, and senior corporate practitioners. Its Bloomberg Terminal Lab, IBM Analytics partnership, and TATA Outbound Leadership Programme anchor a learning environment built around professional practice. Consistent placement partners include EY, Morgan Stanley, PwC, Deloitte, and a broad recruiter base across finance, consulting, and analytics. LBSIM is now among the approximately 30 AACSB internationally-accredited institutions in India.

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