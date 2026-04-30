Business News | LBSIM Records Strongest Placement Season in Institute History; Highest CTC Touches Rs 24 LPA

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 30: The Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM), Dwarka, has reported its strongest placement performance to date for the PGDM Batch of 2024-26. As on 1 April 2026, 85 per cent of the outgoing batch stands placed through 85 recruiters - with the placement process still underway and additional recruitments being closed before the term ends.Top 10% at 16.13LPA, Top 20% at 14.19 LPA, Top 50% at 13.11 LPA average. Highest Internship Stipend touches ₹1.6Lakh.

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The highest cost-to-company offer this season reached ₹24 LPA, extending a consistent upward trajectory: the highest offer stood at ₹16.67 LPA for the 2022-24 batch and ₹20 LPA for the 2023-25 batch. The institute has now recorded three consecutive years of growth in peak compensation, reflecting a steady improvement in the quality of roles and recruiters engaging with the campus.

Recruiter Quality and Sectoral Spread

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BFSI, IT, and Consulting emerged as the dominant hiring sectors. The recruiter roster this season includes some of the world's Top Consulting Firms such as Bain, Deloitte, EY, KPMG, Gartner, and other global brands such as ICICI Bank, Marsh, Infosys, HCL Tech, Capgemini, Honda, Kia, Sony, and Asian Paints - alongside 27 companies recruiting at LBSIM for the first time, including Adani Wilmar, Zee Entertainment, CBRE, South Indian Bank, and Bajaj Housing Finance.

A total of 38 Pre-Placement Offers and Pre-Placement Interviews were confirmed during the season - a signal of the trust built during the summer internship cycle and the readiness of students entering the final placement process.

"This has been a defining year for our placement cell. When 27 new companies choose to recruit from your campus - and the firms that have been coming for years continue to raise their offers - it validates the work our faculty and students put in every single day. We are building something that compounds." - Dr. Praveen Gupta, Director, LBSIM

Summer Internship 2025-27: 100% Placement Across 75+ Companies

The incoming batch (2025-27) closed its summer internship season at a 100 per cent placement rate, with over 75 companies participating - 40 of them visiting LBSIM for the first time. First-time recruiters included Aditya Birla Capital, HDFC Bank, CEAT, EY, and Priyagold.

The highest monthly stipend offered was ₹1,60,000. BFSI was the largest recruiting sector with 21 companies placing 128 students, followed by FMCG/FMCD (55 students across 21 firms) and Research & Consulting (42 students across 17 firms). Roles spanned Financial Analysis, Equity Research, Investment Banking, Product Management, and Digital Marketing.

"When forty new companies enter a campus in a single internship cycle, it tells you something about the signal the institute is sending to the market. Our job is to make sure that signal holds - year after year." - Shri Anil Shastri, Chairman, Board of Governors, LBSIM

About LBSIM The Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management was established in 1995 by the Lal Bahadur Shastri Educational Society in the memory of Bharat Ratna Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, India's second Prime Minister. The institute operates from a campus in Dwarka, New Delhi, and offers four PGDM programmes - General, Financial Management, Research and Business Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence & Data Science - alongside a Fellow Programme in Management. LBSIM houses on-campus Bloomberg Lab, Analytics Lab and runs International Programme with partner institutions across Europe, South and Middle East Asia in addition to Rural Immersion Programmes and Outbound Leadership Programmes.

Admissions for the PGDM 2026-28 cohort are currently open. Applications are being accepted at forms.lbsim.ac.in against valid CAT, XAT, or GMAT scores. Enquiries may be directed to admission@lbsim.ac.in

Sources:

1. PGDM/MBA Institute in Delhi | Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management2. LBSIM Delhi - PGDM, MBA Placement Report 2024 - 20263. Summer Internship 2025-26 | LBSIM4. Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi Admissions

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