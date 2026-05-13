Business News | LeAmanah Hospitality Awards Season 7 Celebrates Global Excellence in New Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 13: LeAmanah successfully concluded the Hospitality Awards Season 7 on May 9, 2026, at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Dwarka, New Delhi, bringing together distinguished leaders, innovators, and luxury brands from across the global hospitality ecosystem. The evening celebrated excellence under the theme "Resilience and Radiance," honoring those who continue to elevate guest experiences through innovation and purpose.

Also Read | 'Drunk' Deer in France: French Police Use Video of Drunk Deer To Warn Drivers in Rural Areas.

The awards ceremony was graciously hosted at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Dwarka, New Delhi whose leadership and team curated an experience reflective of the prestige of the platform. Expressing his appreciation, Mr. Nishant Negi, General Manager of Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Dwarka, New Delhi said:

"It has been an absolute privilege for us at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Dwarka New Delhi, to host LeAmanah Hospitality Awards Season 7. Platforms like LeAmanah play a vital role in recognizing excellence, resilience, and innovation in hospitality. We are proud to have been the hospitality partner for an evening that truly celebrated the spirit of global luxury and meaningful guest experiences."

Also Read | Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Coritiba vs Santos Copa do Brasil 2026 Match?.

The gala was powered by Ram Rattan, with King Koil as Co-Sponsor, and was co-hosted by Vipul Mohan, Brand Ambassador of LeAmanah. The evening also served as a strategic networking hub for General Managers, CEOs, and industry decision-makers.

A key highlight of the event was the official industry launch of Aurum Horeca Experts, the Key Associate Partner, alongside the presence of Associate & Wellness Partner Akasa Luxe, reinforcing the industry's growing focus on holistic and wellness-driven hospitality. Digital amplification was led by The Brand Wolfs, named Digital Marketing Agency of the Year, with Incredible Goa as the Official Magazine Partner.

"Mr. Nishant Negi, General Manager of Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Dwarka, New Delhi, also added that LeAmanah has curated an exceptional platform that brings together leaders who are shaping the future of hospitality.

The awards recognized excellence across categories, including Sustainable Tourism Innovation, Emerging Franchise Leadership, Boutique Hospitality Excellence, and Curated Immersive Experiences. A standout recognition was awarded to Sirona as the Most Innovative Female Hygiene Brand in the Hotel Industry.

The evening's aesthetic was curated by Tatve Events in collaboration with Bollywood Brothers Events, while premium beverages were presented by Proost, Drink Devils, Hardys, and leading spirit partners. The celebration concluded with bespoke gifts from Gem Mines, leaving guests with lasting memories of an evening dedicated to excellence.

About LeAmanah

Founded by Anu Singh Bagal, LeAmanah is a leading consulting and awards entity dedicated to recognizing excellence through its signature programs, strategic advisory, and brand development services. Under her vision and leadership, LeAmanah bridges the gap between luxury brands and discerning consumers, continuing to shape the narrative of high-end hospitality on a global scale.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)