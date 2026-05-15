Lucknow Weather and Rain Forecast for LSG vs CSK IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on 15 May at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, with weather conditions expected to play a significant role in the tactical approach of both sides. As the IPL 2026 league stage nears its conclusion, the weather outlook suggests intense heat followed by a slight possibility of evening atmospheric instability. The fixture is a high-stakes encounter for the visiting Chennai side, who are currently pushing for a top-four finish. You can find Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.

Lucknow Weather and Rain Forecast

Lucknow is currently experiencing a seasonal heatwave, with daytime temperatures expected to peak at 43°C. By the scheduled evening start, the mercury is forecast to hover around 32°C. Despite the slight evening dip, players will contend with high thermal stress throughout the first innings.

Humidity levels are projected to remain moderate, oscillating between 38 percent and 45 percent. While this is lower than coastal venues, the 'feels like' temperature remains high, making hydration and workload management critical for the fast-bowling units. Will MS Dhoni Play in LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?.

According to the weather forecast, the probability of significant rainfall during match hours is low, currently standing at approximately 10 percent. While heavy downpours are unlikely to result in a washout, isolated thundershowers remain a possibility due to the intense daytime heat.

A more pertinent concern for ground staff is the potential for "Andhi" (dust storms), which are frequent in Uttar Pradesh during May. High-velocity winds could lead to brief interruptions, though the modern drainage and covering systems at the Ekana Stadium are equipped to handle minor weather events efficiently. IPL 2026: CSK Signs Dian Forrester as Injury Replacement for Jamie Overton.

Lucknow Weather Live

Pitch and Dew Factor

The dry, arid conditions are expected to favour the spin bowlers initially, as the surface may offer some grip and turn. However, the secondary concern for the toss-winning captain will be the dew factor.

Data suggests that dew may settle on the outfield during the second innings. This typically makes the ball difficult for spinners to grip and provides a slight advantage to the team chasing, as the ball skids onto the bat more consistently under lights.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).