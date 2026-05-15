Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 15, 2026: Tata Motors, United Spirits, Voltas Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday

Indian equity markets are set for an active Friday session as a wave of Q4 corporate earnings across the automotive, consumer durables, liquor, steel, and defence sectors drives stock-specific action. With the Nifty 50 facing immediate resistance near the 23,800 mark, investors will closely watch how these results shape market sentiment heading into the weekend.

Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS)

Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicle division delivered a standout quarter, with net profit surging 75.7% year-on-year to INR 2,100 crore. Revenue rose nearly 10% to INR 10,013 crore, supported by steady consumer demand. The company declared a dividend of INR 3 per share, rewarding shareholders amid strong operational performance. The stock is likely to remain in focus as investors assess the sustainability of this growth momentum. Stock Market Today: Sensex Surges 790 Points, Nifty Gains Over 1% Despite Crude Oil and Geopolitical Pressures.

United Spirits (NSE: MCDOWELL-N)

United Spirits posted a strong Q4 with net profit rising 28% to INR 539 crore for the quarter ended March 2026. Revenue grew a modest 3.7% to INR 3,054 crore. The board approved a final dividend of INR 11 per share, signalling confidence in cash flow and operational efficiency. The stock is expected to attract positive investor attention on Friday. Stock Market Today, May 14, 2026: Sensex Hits Intraday High of 75,071, Nifty Gains 170 Points.

Voltas (NSE: VOLTAS)

Voltas had a challenging quarter in the consumer durables space, with net profit declining sharply by 51.8% year-on-year to INR 116 crore. Analysts will closely watch management commentary on input costs and seasonal demand trends. Despite the bottom-line contraction, the company recommended a dividend of INR 4 per share, offering some comfort to long-term investors.

Apollo Tyres (NSE: APOLLOTYRE)

Apollo Tyres faced a steep reversal in Q4, reporting a net loss of INR 17.59 crore compared to a profit of INR 29.14 crore in the same period last year. Revenue, however, grew 15% to INR 1,398 crore, indicating top-line resilience even as rising raw material costs weighed heavily on the bottom line. The company recommended a final dividend of INR 2.50 per share.

JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL)

JSW Steel reported a net profit of INR 2,669 crore, aided by a one-time gain, on revenue of INR 49,871.99 crore. The steel giant's performance reflects both sectoral tailwinds and internal efficiencies. Defence major Hindustan Aeronautics (NSE: HAL) also posted a strong quarter with profit of INR 3,348 crore and revenue of INR 13,194.7 crore, backed by a robust order book. Jio Financial Services (NSE: JIOFIN) remains in focus following a block deal involving Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley worth approximately INR 62 crore.

Market Outlook for Friday

With banking, metals, and pharmaceutical sectors providing broad support, the Nifty's inability to decisively clear the 23,800 resistance level points to a period of consolidation. Investors are expected to remain selective, favouring stocks like Tata Motors and United Spirits that have demonstrated margin resilience amid inflationary pressures. Global cues and institutional flow data will be key in determining whether the market can sustain upward momentum through Friday's session.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).