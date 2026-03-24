Life Insurance vs Term Life Insurance - Which Has Higher Claim Settlement Ratio?

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 24: Your family buys insurance trusting it will help them when needed. But what if the claim gets rejected?

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This fear is real. People worry about claim settlement ratios before buying any policy.

So which performs better - traditional life insurance or term life insurance?

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What Claim Settlement Ratio Means

This number tells you how many claims an insurer approved out of total claims received.

If a company got 1000 claims and approved 950, their ratio is 95%. Higher percentage means better chances your family gets the money.

Insurance companies publish these numbers every year. You can check them before buying.

The Surprising Truth

Here's what most people don't know. The type of policy doesn't matter much.

Whether life insurance or term life insurance, claim settlement depends on the insurance company, not the product type.

The same company will have similar ratios across all products. A company good at settling term claims will also be good at settling traditional policy claims.

The claim process and rules stay the same for both.

Real Numbers from Insurance Companies

Let's look at actual data from recent years.

Most major insurers show claim settlement ratios between 95-99% for both types.

Some specific examples:

Company A - Traditional policies 97.8%, Term policies 97.5% Company B - Traditional policies 96.2%, Term policies 96.8% Company C - Traditional policies 98.1%, Term policies 98.3%

See the pattern? Differences are tiny. Usually under 1%.

The company matters more than the product type.

Why Some Claims Get Rejected

Understanding rejections helps you avoid them.

- Hidden medical conditions - Not telling about diabetes or blood pressure during application.

- Wrong information - Saying you don't smoke when you actually do.

- Premium not paid - Policy lapsed because premiums stopped.

- Death during waiting period - Most policies have initial 90 days where some conditions don't get covered.

- Suicide within first year - Policies exclude suicide in the first year or two.

These rejection reasons apply equally to both types of insurance.

Term Insurance Myths About Claims

Many people believe term claims get rejected more. This is false.

The myth probably started because term insurance has higher coverage for lower premiums. People think there's a catch.

There isn't one. If you provided correct information and paid premiums, your term claim will be settled just like any other policy.

Documentation Makes the Difference

Claims get approved or rejected based on documents.

When buying, keep copies of everything. Medical reports, proposal forms, payment receipts - store them safely.

Tell your family where these documents are. During claim time, they'll need quick access.

Missing documents delay claims. Sometimes they lead to rejection if the company can't verify details.

Choosing the Right CompanySince claim ratios depend on companies, focus on picking a good insurer.

Check these things:

- Claim settlement ratio - Go for companies above 95%.

- Years in business - Older companies have more track record.

- Customer reviews - Read what people say about their claim experience.

- Financial strength - Check if the company is financially stable.

Don't just look at premium costs. A cheaper policy from a company with 85% claim ratio is risky.

The Investigation Factor

Higher coverage policies get investigated more thoroughly.

If you buy Rs 10 crore coverage, expect detailed investigation. The insurance company will verify everything carefully.

This happens with both life insurance and term life insurance. It's about the coverage amount, not the product type.

Smaller claims under Rs 50 lakhs often get settled faster with basic document verification.

Being Honest During PurchaseThis cannot be stressed enough. Tell the truth on your application form.

Had a heart problem five years ago? Mention it.

Smoke occasionally? Admit it.

Family history of cancer? Disclose it.

Your premium might increase slightly. But your claim won't get rejected later.

Hiding information saves money today but costs your family everything tomorrow.

Nominee Details MatterWrong nominee information causes claim delays and complications.

Update nominee details when life changes. Got married? Add spouse. Had kids? Update names.

Keep nominee's ID proofs with your policy documents. Makes claiming easier.

These details matter equally for both policy types.

Medical Tests Before BuyingMany policies require medical tests before approval. Don't skip them or manipulate results.

These test reports stay on file. When claim happens, they get checked again.

Any mismatch between original tests and claim investigation raises red flags.

Pass these tests honestly. It protects your claim later.

Premium Payment DisciplineMissed premiums kill claims.

Set up auto-debit for premium payments. Never let policy lapse.

Some companies offer grace periods. But why risk it?

A lapsed policy won't pay claims. Doesn't matter if it's life insurance or term life insurance.

What Your Family Should KnowSit with family and explain the policy once.

Tell them the company name, policy number, where documents are kept, and what to do if something happens.

Many claims get delayed because families don't know what policy existed or where papers are.

A simple conversation today prevents problems later.

Early Claim SettlementSpeed matters when family needs money urgently.

Some companies settle claims in 7-10 days. Others take 30-45 days.

This depends on the company, not whether you bought life insurance or term life insurance.

Check company websites for average claim settlement time. Faster is better for your family.

The Bottom LineClaim settlement ratio doesn't depend on choosing life insurance or term life insurance.

It depends on choosing a good insurance company.

Both product types settle claims similarly when you:

Pick a reputable company with high settlement ratios Provide honest information during purchase Pay premiums on time Keep documents organized Tell your family about the policy

Focus on coverage amount, premium affordability, and company reputation. These matter more than worrying about which product type settles better.

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