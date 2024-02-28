NewsVoir

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 28: Lilavati Foundation Promoters setting up a world class facility in Gift City Gujarat. Lilavati Hospital has been voted as the best hospital in Mumbai and received several awards. It's been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Healthcare Organization (NABH) under the Quality Council of India. Lilavati Hospital Gift City which is completely distinct and separate from the Lilavati Hospital Mumbai shall be a 300-bed hospital with state-of-art equipment having over 400 highly qualified doctors/consultants and with a staff strength of around 3000 personnel. Lilavati Foundation announced today that it has engaged Mayo Clinic Global Consulting to provide strategic advice on organizational objectives and clinical practices at Lilavati Hospital in GIFT City, Gujarat.

Under the consulting contract, Lilavati will consult with Mayo Clinic experts on several projects aimed at enhancing patient safety, patient experience and best practices at the hospital. Mayo Clinic will provide expertise to Lilavati to advance clinical outcomes and standardize care delivery, including advice on infrastructure, ambulance services, recruitment and training, research, procurement and accreditation.

Charu Mehta, Promoter of Lilavati Hospital, Gift City, Gujarat said that in keeping with the Prime Ministers vision of bringing world class health care at affordable rates to India was topmost in mind when establishing this consulting agreement with Mayo Clinic.

Mr. Prashant Mehta, Promoter of Lilavati Hospital, Gift City, Gujarat expressed enthusiasm about the agreement, stating, "This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services to the people of Gujarat. With Mayo Clinic's guidance and expertise, we are confident in our ability to set new benchmarks in healthcare excellence."

Through Mayo Clinic Global Consulting, Mayo Clinic extends its expertise to independent healthcare providers wherever they are located. The Mayo Clinic program provides a tailored approach by designing engagements that help clients get the right answers from the right experts to help them achieve their goals.

Mayo Clinic is a global leader in serious and complex healthcare. Mayo Clinic Global Consulting is designed to leverage Mayo Clinic's unique, comprehensive capabilities and knowledge. The program was developed to help clients improve administrative efficiencies and effectiveness to enhance medical practice and patient care through the application of Mayo Clinic's integrated clinical care and practice models.

