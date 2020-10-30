Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], October 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) (FWB: LIN) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Sanjiv Lamba to serve as the company's Chief Operating Officer effective January 1st, 2021. In this role, Lamba will be responsible for the regional operating segments of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, as well as Linde Engineering, Lincare, and certain global functions, initiatives and businesses. Lamba will report directly to Linde's CEO, Steve Angel, and relocate to Danbury, CT.

Prior to being named COO, Lamba served in several roles including EVP APAC, Head of Regional Business units - South & South East Asia and various financial roles during his 31 years with Linde.

"Today's announcement is a reflection of the confidence I and the Board have in Sanjiv's ability to continue to drive Linde's performance by leveraging digitalization initiatives across every aspect of our business and capitalizing on opportunities for future growth including healthcare, electronics, and clean energy. Please join me in congratulating Sanjiv on his new and important role," said Steve Angel.

