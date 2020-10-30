Kojagara Puja 2020: The auspicious occasion of Kojagara Puja is considered to be one of the most religious occasions for the people of the Hindu community, especially in the states of Assam, Orissa, and West Bengal. The day is observed to commemorate Goddess Lakshmi. It is also popularly known as ‘Bengal Lakshmi Puja’, and ‘Kojagari Purnima’ amongst different sections of devotees. There’s so much more to find out when it comes to the observance of Kojagara Puja. If you are searching for details about Kojagara Puja 2020 – its date, puja timings, rituals, significance, etc. – then look no further, as you arrived at the right place. Sharad Purnima 2020 Kheer Recipe, Rituals & Significance: Benefits of Kheer Placed in Auspicious Moon Light on Kojagiri Purnima & Why is It Compared to Amrit.

Some devotees also perform Kojagara Vrat & worship Goddess Lakshmi—the Hindu goddess of wealth, and it is also believed to her birthday.

When is the date of Kojagara Puja 2020?

The observation of Kojagara Puja takes place on the Purnima day in the holy month of ‘Ashwin’ month as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. This year, the occasion of Kojagara Puja will take place on October 30, i.e. Friday.

What is the puja timing (shubh muhurat) of Kojagara Puja 2020?

Kojagara Puja Date 2020: October 30, 2020, i.e. Friday

October 30, 2020, i.e. Friday Kojagara Puja 2020 Nishita Time: October 31, i.e. Saturday, from 11:39 PM to 12:31 AM

October 31, i.e. Saturday, from 11:39 PM to 12:31 AM Kojagara Puja Day: Moonrise Time: 05:11 PM

05:11 PM Purnima Tithi Begins: Oct 30, 2020, from 05:45 PM

Oct 30, 2020, from 05:45 PM Purnima Tithi Ends: Oct 31, 2020, till 08:18 PM

Oct 31, 2020, till 08:18 PM

What are the rituals of Kojagara Puja?

There are several rituals that one follows on the occasion of Kojagara Puja. Devotees sing special prayers and chant mantras in praise of Goddess Lakshmi. They offer flowers, sweets, and other puja items to the idols of deities installed in their home-temple, and even pandals. Priests are invited and a grand Lakshmi Puja is done on this auspicious day.

It is considered to be highly blissful if you observe a complete fast on this day. A lot of devotees observe partial fasts too. Consuming flattened rice, and coconut water is recommended for those who want to break their fasting, and who have completed all the rituals.

What is the significance of observing Kojagara Puja?

As per a legend, it is believed that the occasion of Purnima in the holy month of Ashwin month is said to be the ‘Night of Awakening’. It is said that Goddess Lakshmi appears on planet Earth on this occasion and blesses her devotees immensely. For devotees, who complete their rituals dutifully, they are blessed with loads of health, wealth, and prosperity by Goddess Lakshmi herself on this auspicious day. Today, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Kojagara Puja 2020 and hope you have a great bonding with your family and friends.

