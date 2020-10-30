Cricket in the sub-continent is back with the game between Pakistan and Zimbabwe. The two teams will play three-match ODI series and T20I series against each other. All the games will be held in Rawalpindi and the T20I matches were supposed to be held in Lahore, but it was due to the heavy smog in the city, the PCB decided to change the venue. The T20I series will begin from November 7, 2020. Pakistan and Zimbabwe will first play the ODI games which begin today. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game but before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2020 Dream11 Team: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Babar Azam who was appointed as the skipper of the ODIs earlier this May by the Pakistan Cricket Board would be donning the duties of a captain. Right before the match, Pakistan has suffered from a massive blow as Shadab Khan has been ousted from the 15-member squad due to an injury and thus has no place in the team, at least for the opening ODI. Former Zimbabwe captain Brendon Taylor will be the keep player for the team. The return of Muzarabani will be a big boost to the Zimbabwe side. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI Match 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

The first ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be held today on October 30 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The match will begin at 12.30 PM and the toss will take place at 12.00 PM.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI Match 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

PTV Sports who broadcast the home games of Pakistan will once again be telecasting the first ODI. Sadly there is no telecast of the game in India.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI Match 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans, who are not able to enjoy the first game of Pakistan and Zimbabwe on television can tune into the official website of PTV Sports for live streaming online.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI Match 2020 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates

In case, you are not able to watch PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI online or on TV, you can always follow the live score updates online. The ENG vs ZIM 1st ODI live score updates, and ball-by-ball commentary will be available here on ICC's official site.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).