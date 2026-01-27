NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Since 1909, L'Oreal Professionnel has been setting the tone for the professional hairdressing industry. After shaping the professional hairdressing landscape, the brand has constantly reinvented itself, staying ahead of the curve and embracing every evolution in creativity, technology, and innovation.

Today, L'Oreal Professionnel reaffirms its leadership by launching its first ever hairstylists crew of Global Creative Contributors. More than ambassadors, these are long term creative partners, selected to actively contribute to shaping the future of professional hair.

From Ambassadors to Contributors A New Definition of Partnership

Global Creative Contributors embody a new model of collaboration. They are not here to represent the brand, but to build with it. Each contributor brings a distinct expertise including salon, education, celebrities, editorial, backstage, and social media, offering a 360 degree vision of the profession and reflecting the diversity of today's hair industry challenges.

They were selected not only for being trendsetters and among the most innovative and avant garde, but for the excellence of their techniques, their creativity, and their absolute passion for their craft.

By uniting complementary profiles from across the world, L'Oreal Professionnel has created a collective of talents eager to shape tomorrow's trends that will inspire professionals and dazzle international consumers.

Commenting on the initiative, Claire Le Bleis, Global Brand President L'Oreal Professionnel said, "With the Global Creative Contributors, we partner with the industry's most innovative and avant garde talents worldwide not as ambassadors, but as contributors. As a brand driven by innovation and market making, our ambition is to explore what's ahead of the curve and help shape the future of professional hair."

A shared vision: Transforming the world of hair

L'Oreal Professionnel and its Global Creative Contributors will co-develop content, hair events, and professional insights, powered by the brand's scientific and technological expertise.

By giving creativity a purpose, L'Oreal Professionnel reinforces its role not only as a product innovator, but as a platform where technology is the engine of transformation.

Together, the Global Creative Contributors and L'Oreal Professionnel will decode trends, highlight professional gestures, and translate innovation into actionable tools for professionals worldwide, with a clear goal to empower all hair professionals to grow, adapt, and thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.

Meet the Global Creative Contributors

Anticipating the future means surrounding yourself with the best talents and creating powerful synergies. Experts from around the world embody the diversity and international reach of L'Oreal Professionnel.

Amit Thakur

Amit Thakur is an internationally recognized Indian celebrity hairstylist and creative force in contemporary beauty, known for shaping some of the most iconic hair moments in modern Indian cinema and fashion. Amit's signature lies in creating hair that feels cinematic yet effortless, balancing precision with emotion, and craft with modernity.

His work has been featured in Vogue India, Vogue Italia, Harper's Bazaar, ELLE, Cosmopolitan, and Grazia, and his career spans high profile moments across international stages, from styling Alia Bhatt for her Cannes debut and Milan Fashion Week for Gucci to the Met Gala. In recognition of his impact on the beauty industry, Amit was awarded Zee Hair Icon of the Year and ELLE Hair Artist of the Year in 2025.

He currently serves as a Global Creative Contributor for L'Oreal Professionnel, representing India on the world stage and bringing a distinctly Indian sensibility to global beauty conversations. Committed to education and mentorship, Amit is also the founder of Mane Masters, an advanced hair education platform through which he has trained hundreds of students globally, sharing in depth knowledge of styling, technique, and creative process.

Expressing his delight in being part of the crew, Amit Thakur said, "Being part of the L'Oreal Professionnel Global Creative Contributors family feels like a defining milestone in my professional journey. It's an opportunity to push creative boundaries with purpose. It is both an honor and a responsibility to create, to inspire, and to represent Indian hair artistry on a global stage. Representing India worldwide brings me back to my beginnings, my roots, and the years of passion and hard work that have shaped this moment."

Malcolm Marquez

Featured in the Dazed 100 list as part of the 100 culture shifting people around the world. Turning hair and beauty into an art form, Marquez creates monuments that pay homage to the practicality, glamour, honor, and the powerful simplicity of hair. His dedicated clients include Rihanna, Doechii, Christina Aguilera, Tyla, Kali Uchis, and Quenlin Blackwell.

Quote:"I'm feeling motivated and inspired to be starting my journey as a L'Oreal Professionnel Global Creative Contributor. This relationship will be an exciting opportunity to explore new worlds as an artist."

Brandon Pietsch

Based in New York City and Los Angeles, Brandon began his career in color, which quickly became his first passion. He spent years developing a strong eye for lived in color, clean blends, and corrective work. He is behind the viral hair look of Ariana Grande at the January Critics Choice Awards, creating the "rich brunette" color that is setting the first color trend tone of 2026.

Quote:"Being invited into the L'Oreal Professionnel Global Creative Contributors still feels surreal. This is the brand that shaped my taste and pushed me to dream bigger, so stepping into this moment feels like everything I've worked for finally aligning. I'm beyond grateful, and honestly, it feels like a dream I've carried for years coming to life."

Ben Gregory

Globally sought after session stylist and colorist based in the United Kingdom, Ben Gregory is renowned for his distinctive creative vision. His portfolio spans high profile editorial, runway, and campaign work. He has colored for shoots photographed by Mert and Marcus, David Sims, and Glen Luchford, with work appearing in Vogue editions across France, Italy, Britain, and the United States. His campaign and show credits include Gucci, Moschino, Valentino, Versace, Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, and Dolce and Gabbana.

Quote:"I am thrilled to stand as a L'Oreal Professionnel Global Creative Contributor, representing color within fashion, alongside peers whose journeys reflect the diverse opportunities this industry has to offer. I hope to inspire emerging colorists and elevate this niche area to its fullest potential."

Cesar Deleon Ramirez

Cesar grew up between New York City and Puerto Rico in his family's hair salon. He trained with Ruth Roche, Jo Blackwell Preston, Orlando Pita, Julien d'Ys, and Guido Palau. Known for his work with Karol G, Jenna Ortega, Ciara, Christina Aguilera, Normani, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Hudson, Mariah Carey, and Kehlani, his work appears across W Magazine, Elle, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, GQ, and Vanity Fair. He has earned "Best Hair" for his work on red carpets including the Met Gala.

Quote:"Being part of the L'Oreal Professionnel Global Creative Contributors feels like stepping into my purpose. It's an honor to create, collaborate, and contribute in shaping the future of hair artistry with a team that inspires me."

Mustafa Yanaz

New York based hairstylist Mustafa Yanaz is known for intricate, conceptual designs blending old world heritage, modern style, and surrealist fantasy. His work spans collaborations with Versace, Giorgio Armani, Jacquemus, Chanel, Gucci, and Givenchy, and appears in Vogue, Vogue Italia, Dazed, i D, and W Magazine. He is also the self published creator of Give Me a Moment.

Quote:"Being part of the L'Oreal Professionnel Global Creative Contributors feels like joining a circle of people who truly believe in the craft. It's a space where creativity becomes collaboration and our ideas speak the same language."

Jawara Wauchope

Senior Beauty Editor at Large of i D Magazine, Jawara Wauchope is a two time British Fashion Council New Wave Creatives awardee and a Business of Fashion 500 and Dazed 100 honoree. His career includes work with Beyonce, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell, and Serena Williams, and collaborations with Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci, and Chanel.

Quote:"Being part of the L'Oreal Professionnel Global Creative Contributors is both an honor and a responsibility. It reminds me why I fell in love with this industry and inspires me to contribute to a global vision rooted in excellence and authenticity."

Kevin Jacotot

French hairdresser and stylist Kevin Jacotot is also the creator of the accessories brand Headpeace and Hat. His work spans fashion shows, films, music videos, and cultural institutions including the Centre Pompidou.

Quote:"I'm incredibly excited to join L'Oreal Professionnel as a Global Creative Contributor. I believe collective creativity is where the future of hair begins."

Cyndia Harvey

Born in Jamaica, Cyndia Harvey is a British Fashion Council Changemakers Prize recipient and BOF 500 member known for her bold and inclusive approach to hair artistry. Her clients include FKA Twigs, Naomi Campbell, Kendrick Lamar, and Frank Ocean.

Quote:"Being part of the L'Oreal Professionnel Global Creative Contributors feels like a full circle moment that represents shared purpose and commitment to elevating female leads globally."

Washington Nunnes

Brazilian hairstylist Washington Nunnes leads his concept salon in São Paulo and is known for redefining sophistication in contemporary beauty. In 2026, his salon Fidalga will open a new immersive space focused on quiet luxury.

Quote:"Being part of this team means the freedom to create, the responsibility to educate, and the pride of representing a brand that deeply respects our profession."

Jacob Habib Khan

With over one million followers, Jacob Habib Khan is known for making complex hair techniques accessible through witty and educational content. Celebrated for his authenticity and ability to make advanced techniques feel accessible, Jacob continues to shape the future of hairdressing by empowering stylists with skill, confidence, and a sense of community rooted in honesty and humor.

Quote:"It's truly an honor to join the L'Oreal Professionnel Global Creative Contributors. I'm confident this partnership will elevate both my work and the industry."

Devi Mark

Paris based French American hairstylist Devi Mark owns Devi Mark Hair and Devi Mark Studio. He advocates slower beauty and has trained internationally, including in India. His mission is to revalorize the craft of hairstyling and help make the profession desirable again for younger generations. His educational reach extends internationally. He has led training sessions in India and participated in high-profile events such as the Mondial de la Coiffure in Paris.

Quote:"Joining the L'Oreal Professionnel Global Creative Contributors feels like a dream becoming reality. I'm proud to bring my creative vision to this global team."

Adina Pignatare

American hairstylist and color specialist Adina Pignatare is known for dimensional color expertise and is a long standing L'Oreal Professionnel advocate. She is a dedicated educator and content creator, teaching other stylists both hands-on techniques and strategies for building a strong online presence.

Quote:"Forever honored to stand alongside such talented artists from around the world."

Min Kim

New York City based master colorist and global educator Min Kim has trained over 300,000 stylists across 20 countries. She's a respected international judge and sought-after speaker, educator, and globally recognized Influencer shaping the future of modern hair artistry.

Quote:"Being part of the L'Oreal Professionnel Global Creative Contributors feels like the ultimate honor in my career."

Jack Martin

Globally recognized celebrity colorist Jack Martin is known for grey blending and color correction expertise. He has built an international reputation for elevating natural beauty through precision formulation, innovative approach, and education that empowers colorists worldwide while collaborating with leading hair brands, teaching internationally, and inspiring the industry through creative artistry and technical expertise.

Quote:"I am truly honored to be part of the L'Oreal Professionnel Global Creative Contributors and proud to contribute to shaping the future of professional hair."

About L'Oreal Professionnel

Founded in 1909, L'Oreal has since maintained its dominance in the global markets of beauty, hair color, haircare, cosmetics, and skincare. L'Oreal Professionnel, founded by Eugène Schueller in 1909, has been at the forefront of delivering game-changing innovations in hair-color and haircare, powered by science, with an obsession for quality and performance. By always seeking to improve what is offered to hairstylists and consumers, L'Oreal Professionnel has created a host of innovations that have forged the history of the hairdressing world. Today, the brand pushes the boundaries with patented molecules, advanced research, elevated tools and new-to-the-world solutions at the disposal of hair stylists.

The brand also strives to support, champion, and elevate talent in the Indian hair industry by empowering hair artistry. From setting the stage for new color trends to empowering individuals to express their unique style, we continue to redefine what's possible in haircare and color.

L'Oreal Professionnel is part of the company's Professional Products Division, whose mission is to reinvent professional beauty and lead the digital transformation of the industry with a customer-centric approach.

For more information, please visit: www.lorealprofessionnel.in

Try on hair color virtually, visit: www.lorealprofessionnel.in/virtual-try-on

