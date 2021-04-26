Sonipat (Haryana) [India], April 26 (ANI/OP Jindal University): In the light of CBSE, ICSE and all major class 12 board exams getting postponed, the Law School Admissions Council or LSAC, the USA-based non-profit known for organising LSAT Test worldwide and LSAT--India Test for Indian law schools took an unprecedented decision to advance its previously scheduled June Test to 29th May.

* Jindal Global Law School to Complete 2021 Admissions in June

* 14 May is the Last Date to Apply

* AI-Enabled and Remote-Proctored LSAT-India Entrance Test to be held during 29 May to 2nd June

This decision helps Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) and many other law schools who use LSAT--India score for admission to their different programmes to complete the admissions process in the month of June itself.

Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University and Dean of Jindal Global Law School expressed his pleasure and satisfaction for this decision.

"First of all, when board exams and all other tests are simply getting postponed and cancelled in the country creating an uncertain environment in higher education, LSAC advancing the LSAT--India Test to 29th May is a great relief for law aspirants and parents. Law aspirants will be free from their entrance exam burden and focus on their 12th board exams expected in the coming months," he said.

"In the changed situation of the cancellation of all 12th board exams, it was absolutely advisable to advance the entrance test dates to May when there is no board exam. LSAT--India being a fully Online, Remote-Proctored and Artificial Intelligence enabled Test can be taken from the comfort of student's home or any other location without risking their health and safety in the present COVID-19 pandemic situation," he added.

Third and most important benefit as observed by Professor Raj Kumar is "advancing the test ends the perennial problem of one entrance exam conflicting with another putting students and parents under a lot of stress. There is no such conflict expected now and students can take their entrance exam peacefully."

Law School Admissions Council (LSAC) in a communication to the students informed that "In response to the postponement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examinations, LSAC Global is announcing that the June administration of the 2021 LSAT--India will be delivered over multiple days and slots starting 29 May 2021. The exam had originally been scheduled to begin the week of 14 June 2021. Due to uncertainty of the date for the Board exam, which will not be announced until at least June 1, LSAC Global felt it was unfair for the current class of law school aspirants to have to put their exam preparations on hold. Most importantly, the date change assures students that the exams will not fall in concurrent dates, giving students the flexibility to adequately prepare for both examinations. Extraordinary problems require extraordinary solutions and since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the LSAT--India has been administered through an online test delivery system utilizing artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to secure the integrity and validity of the test. This format enables students to do the exam from the safety of their homes as well as continue with their law school entrance processes without interruption."

"The Covid situation in the country demands early decisive action on the part of students and parents as well as the Universities and law schools like us to ensure higher studies of the youth must not suffer. As our law school is ready to commence its academic year on 1st August 2021 strictly as per our academic calendar, it's simply fantastic to receive the LSAT Results in the month of June and complete the entire admission process of law school in June itself. Students can take their 12th boards later and join their law school classes in August first week," said Professor Anand Prakash Mishra, Associate Dean of Jindal Global Law School and Director of Law Admissions.

"LSAT--India Test is critical for the admission process at Jindal Global Law School (JGLS). It is the only entrance test for the popular 5-year BA/BBA LLB (Hons.) programme. It is also an important test for admission to the 3-year LLB, one-year LLM and the BA Legal Studies programmes at JGLS. Further LSAT--India is also a Test, the score of which has been used to award over 200 scholarships to the students enabling them to study at our law school," Professor Mishra further added.

Jindal Global Law School was established in 2009 as India's first and only global law school. Recently, it was Ranked Number 1 in India and 76th in the World as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject Law 2021. It is India's only law school, which is ranked among the top 100 in the world. With over 450 full-time faculty members from more than 20 different countries, and over 3500 law students enrolled full-time in its residential programmes, JGLS is one of the leading law schools in Asia.

LSAT--India Test is a standardized exam of analytical reasoning, logical reasoning and reading comprehension. LSAT--India 2021 application closes on 14 May and the exam will be conducted during May 29 to June 2. Students can download past papers of the exam for free from its official website.

Interested students must register before 14 May at LSAT--India official website: www.discoverlaw.in

