‘Shakti Shalini’: Aneet Padda’s Schoolgirl Look Leaked Online, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

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A leaked video from the sets of the upcoming film Shakti Shalini has gone viral, offering the first glimpse of actress Aneet Padda in a starkly different avatar. The footage, reportedly filmed during a production schedule in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, shows the 23-year-old actor portraying a Rajasthani schoolgirl, sparking widespread curiosity about her role in the expanding Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. ‘Saiyaara’ Girl Aneet Padda Mourns Loss of Her Grandfather, Calls Him the ‘Only Love of Her Life’ (See Post).

Aneet Padda’s ‘Shakti Shalini’ Avatar Grabs Attention

The viral clip features Padda dressed in a traditional, simple school uniform with her hair styled in braids, signalling a grounded and rural setting for the character. This "schoolgirl" look marks a significant departure from her previous "girl-next-door" image seen in the 2025 film Saiyaara.

Aneet Padda’s Schoolgirl Look From ‘Shakti Shalini’ Leaked Online

Fans on platforms like Reddit have already begun speculating about the character's depth, with many praising the authentic styling. The film is expected to showcase Padda’s versatility, as she reportedly takes on a complex narrative that contrasts her innocent appearance with a much more powerful identity.

Connection to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

Shakti Shalini is not just a standalone drama but a pivotal entry in the successful Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Padda’s character was first teased in a high-stakes post-credits scene in the October 2025 release Thamma, where she was enigmatically described as "the creator, the destroyer, and the mother of all."

Reports suggest that Padda may be playing a dual-natured role, embodying both 'Shakti,' the protector, and 'Shalini,' an evil force. This leaked schoolgirl look likely represents the character's origins or a deceptive "Shakti" persona before the supernatural elements of the plot take hold.

‘Shakti Shalini’ Production and Release Schedule

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is currently being shot across various locations in Madhya Pradesh. The production team has maintained a high level of secrecy regarding the plot, though the viral leak has inadvertently accelerated the film's marketing momentum. Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s Upcoming Romantic Film With Mohit Suri Titled ‘Satranga’? Here’s What We Know.

Followers of the franchise have expressed high expectations, especially given the success of previous Maddock hits like Stree and Munjya. Shakti Shalini is currently slated for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026, positioning it as a major holiday season contender.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).